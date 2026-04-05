British royals attend Easter service without Andrew

The British royal family attended the traditional Easter service at Windsor on Sunday. It was their first appearance together since the…

Queen Camilla and King Charles III depart after the 2026 Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel on April 5, 2026, in Windsor, England. (Ben Montgomery/Getty Images) Ben Montgomery/Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave after attending the 2026 Easter service. (Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal attend the 2026 Easter service. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images) Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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The British royal family attended the traditional Easter service at Windsor on Sunday. It was their first appearance together since the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in February.

King Charles III and his wife Camilla arrived at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

They were joined by Prince William, his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family did not attend the service for the past two years because Catherine, commonly known as Princess Kate, was undergoing cancer treatment. They waived at well-wishers outside the chapel on Sunday.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III depart after the 2026 Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel on April 5, 2026, in Windsor, England. Ben Montgomery / Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave after attending the 2026 Easter service. Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Also in attendance were the king’s brother, Prince Edward, and his son. The king’s sister, Princess Anne, and her husband were there, too.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal attend the 2026 Easter service. Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

Andrew, the king’s brother and former prince, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were absent after attending last year.

The princesses received agreement from the king to make alternative plans amid the fallout of Andrew’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, CBS News partner BBC reported.

The king stripped Andrew of his royal title, and he remains under investigation after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The former prince has denied any wrongdoing in his connections with Epstein.

Charles, 77, is set to make a state visit to the U.S. later this month. He is expected to address a joint meeting of Congress on April 28.

It will be Charles’ first state visit to the U.S. as king, though he visited the U.S. 19 times before being crowned, when he was the Prince of Wales.