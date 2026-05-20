Police release photos in search for suspects after Navy Yard Chipotle brawl

Police have released new images they hope will help the public identify suspects involved in a violent brawl inside a Navy Yard Chipotle over the weekend.

A group of people police said they believe were involved in a brawl at a Navy Yard Chipotle over the weekend. (Courtesy DC Police) Courtesy DC Police The search, which now includes assistance from the FBI, has led D.C. police to release images of four people investigators believe were involved. (Courtesy DC Police) Courtesy DC Police ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Police have released new images they hope will help the public identify suspects involved in a violent brawl inside a Navy Yard Chipotle over the weekend.

D.C. police said the fight happened Saturday night at the restaurant on First Street Southeast, where a group of teens was caught on camera throwing chairs as customers tried to get out of the way.

Investigators said one group was already inside when another arrived, and the situation quickly escalated into a full-blown fight.

Officers were already nearby and arrived within a minute of the call, but everyone involved had fled the scene before they got inside.

The search, which now includes assistance from the FBI, has led D.C. police to release images of four people investigators believe were involved. Those images appear to have been captured on surveillance cameras inside a Metro station.

Police and the FBI are offering a combined $6,000 in reward money for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The melee came a day after a warning from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro that her office plans to pursue charges against parents of children involved in such behavior. Pirro renewed that message after the fight.

The brawl also comes as city leaders allowed an emergency order that gave police the ability to set earlier youth curfews in certain areas to expire, while approving a permanent youth curfew law that has not yet taken effect.

The District currently has a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

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