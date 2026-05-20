Plenty of people are scared AI is coming for their job. But can it help you get one?

If you're looking for a job right now, artificial intelligence could save you hours of work when it comes to drafting your resume and a cover letter. It might even help you get past screening software used to filter out bad applicants.

If you’re looking for a job right now, artificial intelligence could save you hours of work when it comes to drafting your resume and a cover letter. It might even help you get past screening software used to filter out bad applicants.

In the AI chatbot of your choice, you can upload your resume, other job experience and even cover letters. Put the job description in there too and it can help tailor your resume for the job you’re applying to.

“How do I make this more compelling? What should I be highlighting?” asked Andrea Willis, a Google technology expert.

“It’s really meant to be that creative brainstorming partner to save you a lot of time and to give you suggestions for things that you may not be thinking of,” she said.

“You can say ‘make it shorter, adjust it for a specific industry,’ and it will give you results in seconds.”

At the same time, don’t assume the chatbot can do all the work for you.

“You should still edit it into your authentic voice,” Willis said.

“But instead of starting from scratch, you are working from a really refined draft. We always encourage people to add their personality to it, because it’s not meant to just like spit something out that you just send off.”

If you’re looking at the job market closely right now, you’ve probably seen job descriptions that require someone to be “AI fluent” or something to that effect. If the term freaks you out, then you should find it reassuring that it doesn’t mean you need to be able to build your own AI model or know exactly how it works.

“We’re not asking everyone to become an AI engineer,” Willis said. “It’s just how do you use AI at work to be productive, to creatively brainstorm?”

That could mean using it for faster data analysis, research or to create graphics for a presentation.

“Becoming AI fluent doesn’t mean that you are building AI systems,” she added. “It means that you understand how to manipulate an AI tool to get the best results.”

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