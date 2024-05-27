Thunderstorms, heavy winds continue during dreary Memorial Day weekend

Ahead of Memorial Day, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire D.C. Metro area, bringing with it the likelihood of damaging wind events, and the possibility of hail and isolated tornadoes.

Memorial Day weekend has brought increased rain and wind chances to D.C., Maryland and Virginia ahead of what looks to be a wet and windy unofficial start to summer.

Monday morning drivers can expect a stray shower or thunderstorm ahead of another outbreak of severe weather Monday afternoon and evening as a powerful cold front approaches.

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible, according to the latest forecasts from WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

“It’s going to be interesting. If we get some sun [Monday] morning and temperatures start to rise as a strong cold front comes in,” Stinneford said, “we could see another round of severe storms with the possibility of some damaging winds and, once again, maybe some isolated tornadoes.

If you’re heading to the pool, the beach or barbecue this Memorial Day, you may want to plan for a rainy day as another round of showers and storms moves into the D.C. area.

“While a few thundershowers are not out of the question early in the day, the latest forecast trends hint during the afternoon and evening hours,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said.

There is also a possibility some of those storms could be intense.

“Some storms will have the potential to become strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, moderate to heavy rain, and an isolated tornado. Be sure to stay weather alert, especially considering it is a holiday with plenty of outdoor activities,” he said.

Sunday night storms shift forecast

Despite earlier predictions for a calm evening in the D.C. area, WTOP’s Mike Stinneford said a squall coming from the West that has already caused significant wind damage as far down as Charlottesville, Va., has created severe thunderstorm warnings as it moves Northeast at speeds around 55 mph.

That system created some wind damage in portions of Virginia, as well as the possibility of hail and an isolated Tornado Warning in Culpeper before midnight, with winds ranging between 55 and 70 mph in the D.C. area.

“Trees, utility lines & branches down on roads from strong storms in the region,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said of the Culpeper storm. “If you must travel tonight be careful. Stay clear of fallen power lines.”

The storm also brought dozens of planes at Reagan National Airport to a halt, with delays nearing 90 minutes for those waiting on the tarmac.

Thankfully, Stinneford said, “storms will diminish after midnight, and it will remain muggy” overnight.

Watches and warnings issued for the D.C. Metro area were canceled at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, though rumbles of thunder and showers are expected to continue throughout the early overnight hours.

MEMORIAL DAY, MONDAY MORNING: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. MONDAY AFTERNOON: Thunderstorms becoming likely. Storms may produce damaging winds and tornadoes. Highs in the lower 80s TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant with lower humidity. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s WEDNESDAY: A chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the 70s THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow, Valerie Bonk, Emily Venezky and Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

