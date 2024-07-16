‘Rinse and repeat’: Scorching heat and storms forecast continue Tuesday

Tuesday to feel similar to Monday across the D.C. area, with record-breaking heat and severe storm conditions beginning in the afternoon.

After a glimpse of relief overnight, when temperatures briefly dropped into the lower 80s for most of the D.C. area, Tuesday will feel similar to Monday, with record-breaking heat and severe storm conditions beginning in the afternoon.

Any overnight reprieve will be gone by midday, as temperatures are expected to reach between 99 and 102, with the heat index (or ‘feels-like’ temperature) between “105 and 110+,” said 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

As with Monday, potentially severe thunderstorms are expected to begin around the middle of Tuesday afternoon, cooling temperatures slightly before ending in the late evening.

“The Storm Prediction Center has a majority of the DMV under the Level 2 out of 5 ‘Slight’ risk category,” van de Graaff said, adding: “Drenching downpours and frequent thunder and lightning are possible in storms later, as well.”

“It really will be a rinse and repeat kind of day for us … where storms will come in during the afternoon and could bring some high winds,” said 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

Although random storms this week could pass quickly, Johnson said to be aware of winds in excess of 60 mph and flash flooding that may occur.

On Monday, quick storms that passed in a matter of minutes were able to down trees and cause brief power outages across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Once again, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the entire D.C. region between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Excessive heat & humidity continues into Tuesday with Excessive Heat Warnings & Heat Advisories issued over large portions of the area. These run from 11 AM until 8 PM. Depending on location, heat index values will range from 100 to 110 degrees. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/Rf2aP9kE7z — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 15, 2024

If you are outside during the day, plan to drink plenty of fluids and seek cool spaces or shade when possible.

If you’re unsure about what the heat index is, but were afraid to ask, WTOP has you covered with this explainer.

Monday night is expected to be “mild and muggy,” with temperatures, once again in D.C., not falling below 80, van de Graaff said.

Looking ahead, Thursday’s forecast anticipates lower temperatures in the middle 80s but there is likely more heat before we get there.

Although showers and thunderstorms are possible each day through the first half of the week, the National Weather Service said the “best chance for organized severe weather looks to be on Wednesday.”

Beating the heat (and humidity)

The extreme heat and humidity in the early part of the week will increase the chance for heat-related illnesses, especially for people who will be outside.

The National Weather Service recommended frequent breaks in shaded or cool environments for those doing outdoor work, wearing lightweight or loosefitting clothing and staying hydrated.

If possible, people are urged to limit outdoor activity to the early or late hours of the day to avoid the most intense heat.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Current weather

7News First Alert Forecast

TUESDAY: HEAT ALERT, STORM ALERT: Hot, afternoon storms. Highs between 99 and 102, with a heat index between 105 and 110+.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows between 76 and 82, not falling below 80 in D.C.

Winds: Southwest 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT, STORM ALERT: Hot, isolated storms. Highs between 90 and 97, with a heat index peaking around 105.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, possible lingering showers. Highs in the middle 80s.

Winds: North 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, dry. Highs in the upper 80s.

Winds: North to South 5-10 mph

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.