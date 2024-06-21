Heat alert extends into weekend: Scorching temps expected Friday, likely to get even hotter

Friday will see the area under a continued heat alert with temperatures expected to peak in the high 90s during the afternoon, but it will feel like it's nearly 100 degrees. And the weekend heat could be worse.

The D.C. area faced some sweltering temperatures Thursday and the rest of the weekend doesn’t look to be getting any cooler.

Here’s what you need to know.

The weekend is expected to reach nearly triple-digit temperatures and the District will remain under a heat alert, according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

“Your Friday is going to be even hotter, and especially this upcoming weekend (is) likely to be one of the hottest weekends we’ve had since 2012,” said Johnson.

Ayanna Bennett, the director of DC Health, told WTOP on Thursday that this weekend’s predicted temperatures pose danger for everybody, regardless of age, health or other factors.

“No one is OK without some kind of cooling in temperatures that high,” she said.

The National Weather Service has put the region under an “excessive heat watch” through Saturday evening, citing “oppressive heat and humidity” and a higher risk of heat-related illnesses.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for most of the region for Saturday. Dangerous heat is possible with heat index values between 105-110F. Now is the time to make preparations on how to beat the heat. Latest: https://t.co/codmeJ3Aqq pic.twitter.com/GR4KZeUEEd — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 20, 2024

Johnson added that the “dangerous heat” could cause a decrease in air quality as the air gets more humid.

“The air quality could suffer this upcoming weekend. One thing’s for sure: With a higher humidity, it’s going to be brutal, feeling more like 110 degrees,” Johnson said.

DC

In D.C., the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency has put the city under an “extended heat emergency” through Friday evening. The agency encourages residents to stay indoors when possible, check on neighbors — particularly elderly people, young children and those with disabilities — and wear loose, lightweight clothing.

It’s important to keep in mind that those who are especially susceptible to heat stroke — including older adults and young kids — might not communicate if they’re feeling sick, Bennett said.

That’s why it’s crucial to “pay attention so that you can tell that person is hot to the touch, or looking dizzy, or had some vomiting or decreased appetite,” Bennett said.

Not only should residents be on the lookout for heat-related illness symptoms, but they should be prepared to act quickly if they notice any, she added.

“Once you become ill, you can go from slightly ill to extremely ill in a very short amount of time,” Bennett explained.

Children and pets should never be left in hot vehicles. Ensure they can stay hydrated with plenty of access to water and cool, shaded areas with air conditioning if possible.

Pets should also be walked early in the morning ahead of peak temperatures. For animal emergencies, including animals left outside or inside cars in the heat, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730.

If indoor cooling is not readily available, look for cooling centers like libraries and community centers.

Find a list and map of local cooling centers on the District’s interactive map here.

The District’s spray parks and pools are open for residents to cool off on these hot days.

Maryland

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a State of Preparedness declaration Thursday morning ahead of a predicted heat wave, citing “a significant risk of prolonged extreme heat that will impact the state.” Maryland officials say the declaration enhances the state’s ability to respond quickly to threats before a disaster happens. The Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Preparedness and Response reminds residents that symptoms of heat-related illnesses including heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke — can be treated by hydrating with water or taking a cool shower or bath. Call emergency medical assistance and keep the patient as cool as possible if the symptoms or illness worsen or do not improve after trying these treatments. Virginia To protect yourself against the heat, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management recommends covering windows or using window reflectors to keep the heat out of your home. The department also tells Virginians to take note of air-conditioned places in your community where you can cool down in an emergency, such as libraries, shopping malls and community centers. For a list of all spray parks open in Arlington County, Virginia, click here. Forecast: FRIDAY: HEAT ALERT

Sunny and Hotter

Highs: 93-96

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

We’re rounding out the week with even higher afternoon temperatures. Plan for daytime highs in the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures just below 100 degrees. FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mainly Clear

Lows: 73-77

Winds: Southwest 5 mph

It will be a very warm summer night across the DMV with temperatures only falling into the 70s. It will be a moonlit sky with the full Strawberry moon rising at 8:53 p.m. and setting at 5:47 a.m. SATURDAY: HEAT ALERT

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

Sunny and Dangerously Hot

Highs: 96-100

Feels Like: 100-105

Plan for very high temperatures and humidity that could be dangerous for anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. The Heat Risk value Saturday is a Level 3 out of 4, so take the heat alerts seriously. There is also a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and/or evening. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe with such high heat and humidity. SUNDAY: HEAT ALERT

Sunny and Dangerously Hot

Highs: 96-100

Feels Like: 100-105

It will be another very hot and very humid day across the DMV. The Heat Risk value Sunday is a Level 4 out of 4, so take the heat alerts seriously. This level of rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. There is also a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and/or evening. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe with such high heat and humidity. Current weather

