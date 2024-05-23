What you need to know about road closures in DC this Memorial Day weekend

D.C. and its host of National Park facilities are gearing up for Memorial Day with a series of events, and with them come road closures.

A series of traffic restrictions will be in place Sunday and Monday, as many drivers no doubt will be navigating the roads either returning from weekend trips, or just out enjoying the long weekend. Drivers may also have to contend with wet weather.

Here’s what you need to know about navigating D.C. this weekend.

The U.S. Park Police said the following roads will be closed from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial Circle

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Parkway Drive NW

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Constitution Avenue NW from 15th Street to 23rd Street

17th Street south of Constitution Avenue

15th Street south of Constitution Avenue

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street

Access to Arlington Memorial Cemetery will be available from Route 110, Park Police said.

Park Police said Henry Bacon Drive will be closed from approximately 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

The following roads will be closed from approximately 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street

Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street

The following roads will be closed from approximately noon to 5 p.m. Monday.

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street

15th Street south of Constitution Avenue

17th Street south of Constitution Avenue

In addition to closures by Park Police, D.C. police have announced a slew of restrictions for Monday’s Memorial Day Parade.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps

12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately noon to 5 p.m. Monday.

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street, NW

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge – HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

North side of Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 12th Street, SW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

