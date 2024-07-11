Desperately needed rain on the way toward DC area. Weekend sees return of scorching temps

The weekend could bring a bit of a weather roller coaster in the D.C. area, which includes showers on Friday and a return to sweltering temperatures.

Listen live to WTOP for traffic and weather updates on the 8s.

After a prolonged heat wave pushed feels-like temperatures into the triple digits throughout the D.C. area, Thursday is shaping up to be a placid summer day.

However, the weekend could bring a bit of a weather roller coaster, which includes showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Friday and a return to sweltering temperatures ahead of a truly scorching week ahead. Here’s what you need to know.

A cold front that pushed through Wednesday night has brought some lower temperatures to the area and lower humidity.

“Our high temperature of 92 with low humidity, I think is going to feel pretty great,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

Clouds and humidity increase overnight, and Friday brings scattered showers and the possibility of a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Overall, expect cooler temps in the 80s but higher humidity. As for rainfall, the area could see about a half-inch to an inch of rain, which is desperately needed.

Northern Virginia has been under a drought warning since last month, and the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin said there are moderate to severe drought conditions in the Potomac River Watershed.

The parched conditions are also affecting local farms, with ponds used for irrigation receding and even some of the livestock feeling a little tuckered out from the extreme heat.

Heat roars back this weekend

Looking past Friday, how is the forecast shaping up for the rest of the weekend?

Lingering showers are possible through Saturday morning before the clouds clear out.

Then comes another round of heat.

High temperatures climb back to the 90s on Saturday and, on Sunday, those feels-like temperatures will shoot past the 100-degree mark once again, according to the 7News meteorologists.

Even hotter weather is on tap for early next week.

The heat wave earlier this week brought six back-to-back days of high temperatures of 97 degrees or higher, spurring numerous heat advisories and, tragically, leading to seven heat-related deaths in the D.C. area.

Maryland has seen a spike in emergency calls for heat-related illnesses over the past week, according to state data, and has recorded six heat-related deaths so far this summer. Last year, there were nine total.

There has been one heat-related death in Virginia so far this year, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health told WTOP in an email.

Current weather

Forecast:

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, less humid

Highs: 88-93

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

A welcome change arrives Thursday after a stretch of six days over 97 with heat index values over 100. High temperatures will be more seasonable Thursday with highs around 90 degrees. The best part is a northwest wind has ushered in a less humid air mass, so we won’t have much of a heat index Thursday. Make time to get outdoors Thursday, if you can, with another stretch of high heat and humidity building for the weekend and next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Becoming mostly cloudy, showers developing

Lows: 68-75

Winds: Northeast 5 mph

Clouds increase Thursday night with a slight increase in humidity, as a frontal system slides in from the east. This system will provide the area with some much-needed, beneficial rain chances.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, scattered Showers, storms

Highs: 78-82

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Plan for a rainy Friday with cooler highs in the low 80s, but higher humidity. The rain will be the steadiest through the morning and early afternoon with scattered shower chances through the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will range from .50-1.00.”

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny, shower chances

Highs: Low 90s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Heat begins to build once again across the mid-Atlantic with highs back into the low 90s and heat index values in the mid-90s. Lingering showers are possible Saturday morning with partly sunny conditions for the afternoon.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: Mid-90s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

High temperatures climb back to the middle to upper 90s Sunday with feels-like temperatures surpassing 100 degrees over many neighborhoods. Even hotter weather is in the forecast early next week.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.