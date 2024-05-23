Memorial Day 2024: What’s open, what’s closed around DC area

Monday, May 27, is Memorial Day and along with several events commemorating the holiday, there are a variety of closures and service disruptions in the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday and most federal offices are closed. The U.S. Postal Service does not make deliveries and banks are not open.

Metrorail will operate on a Sunday holiday schedule and will open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight on Monday. Metrobus will be operating on a Sunday schedule. There is track work on the

Normal weekday fares will be in effect. There will be track work on the Blue, Silver and Green Lines.

MARC

There will no MARC train service and no commuter bus service except for #201 which will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule.

VRE

There will be no VRE service.

DC

Public schools and all locations of the D.C. Public Library will be closed on Monday.

All Department of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed.

Early voting gets underway in D.C. on Saturday May 26 with the opening of 25 early vote centers but will be closed on Monday for the holiday.

The D.C. Department of Public Works will not collect trash and recycling on Monday. Collection will slide by one day for the remainder of the week through Saturday. For example, if you normally have your trash and recycling picked up on Monday, it will instead be picked up on Tuesday. There will be no bulk trash removal on Monday.

The D.C. Department of Transportation will suspend reversible lane operations throughout the District in the following locations:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW

All parking enforcement is suspended on Monday, except for D.C. Streetcar ticketing and towing.

The D.C. Circulator and D.C. Streetcar will operate on a normal schedule.

Recreation centers, community centers and indoor aquatic centers run by Department of Parks and Recreation will be closed on Monday. However, outdoor pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Spray parks will also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Maryland

All Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) branches will be closed.

Vehicle Emission Inspection Program (VEIP) stations will also be closed Monday.

Frederick County

County government offices are closed.

In addition, schools and public library branches are closed.

Animal control offices and kennels will be closed for adoptions.

The Landfill and Reichs Ford Recycling Center will be closed. There will be no curbside recycling pickup and all recycling collections will shift by one day for the rest of the week.

Montgomery County

County offices are closed.

Public schools and public libraries are also closed for the day.

The RideOn bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community recreation and senior centers will be closed, as will indoor aquatic centers. But outdoor pools are open.

Public garages, parking lots and curbside meters are all free.

For county-provided trash pickup, there will be no trash and recycling on Monday and collections for the rest of the week will slide one day.

Prince George’s County

County government offices, except for public safety agencies, are closed on Monday.

Schools in the county are closed as are public library branches.

There will be no trash collection or curbside recycling in country-contracted areas and county landfill and recycling facilities are closed.

The Animal Services Facility will be closed.

Virginia

Alexandria

Alexandria City Public Schools are closed.

All library branches are closed.

The impound lot is closed but fees will not accrue on Monday.

The Alexandria Police Department will suspend enforcement of restrictions at parking meters and residential permit parking districts.

Warwick Pool, Old Town Pool, and Memorial Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Charles Houston Recreation Center and Patrick Henry Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other City of Alexandria recreation and nature centers will be closed.

The DASH bus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Arlington County

Arlington County Public Schools and public libraries are closed.

County Parks and Recreation community centers are closed.

The Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center will open on shortened hours, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, spraygrounds in the county are open and will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Permit parking is in effect unless otherwise noted on the sign, but meters are not enforced.

There will be regular recycling and trash pickup on curbside routes.

On the ART transit service, only the ART Lines 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate and they will run on Sunday schedules. All other routes will not run.

Fairfax County

Fairfax County Public Schools are closed Monday.

Public library branches are closed.

There will be no change in the trash and recycling collection schedule on Monday for county collection.

The recycling and disposal centers at the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex will both be open on Monday.

Most Fairfax County Park Authority rec centers are open on Monday. However, Colvin Run Mill Sully Historic Site is closed.

The Fairfax Connect bus service will run on a Sunday schedule.

Loudoun County

Loudoun County government offices are closed.

Loudoun County Public Schools are closed as are public library branches.

The landfill is closed.

Prince William County

Public schools and all library branches are closed.

The Prince William County landfill closes at 2 p.m.

