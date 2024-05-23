How DC-area travelers are beating traffic during busy Memorial Day weekend

Drivers in the D.C. area are hitting the roads Thursday morning during Memorial Day weekend, which could have a record-breaking number of travelers.

WTOP’s Linh Bui discusses Memorial Day traffic with some early-rising Chesapeake Bay Bridge drivers traveling out of town.

Some drivers in the D.C. area are choosing Thursday as their time to get away for Memorial Day weekend, which is historically one of the busiest travel times of the year.

One traveler, Alexandria, Virginia, resident Jim Hardman, goes to Bethany Beach in Delaware every summer and knows how to avoid the worst traffic.

“I’m retired and I don’t travel when there’s traffic,” Hardman said.

He said it usually takes two-and-a-half hours to drive to Bethany Beach. But one time, it took Hardman 12 hours to drive back to Virginia because of a plane crash at a small airport.

“We had food in the car … we had groceries … the kids were eating cereal,” he said. “It was crazy.”

Marshall Boroshok was driving to Ocean City on Thursday morning to avoid the rush and advises those traveling far to leave early in the morning if possible. He recalled spending over three hours in traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

He provided the following tips to travelers: “Stock up, fill up, be patient. Simple as that.”

However, according to WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine, the Memorial Day getaway is more staggered than ever, and traffic congestion on the whole in the D.C. area Thursday wasn’t too different than an average weekday.

At the start of the afternoon rush, there was a little more congestion on Route 50 just west of the Bay Bridge, and those traveling north and west for the weekend were snarled by two separate incidents on I-270.

The Maryland Transportation Authority expects that over 330,000 vehicles will cross the Bay Bridge between Thursday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 26. The transportation authority says the best time to travel is before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on March 26 will force travelers to take alternate routes, which could lead to heavy traffic.

To ease congestion in Maryland, State Highway Administration spokesperson Charlie Gischlar told WTOP they’re suspending all non-emergency lane closures beginning Friday and lasting until about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to AAA, 43.8 million people nationwide are expected to travel this weekend, which is a 4% increase from last year.

Of those, 3.5 million will be flying, including Lisa, who’s heading to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, via Reagan National Airport.

“I think it looks pretty good for a Thursday on a holiday weekend. Yeah, this airport’s been pretty easy to get through,” she said.

Waits at security lines at Reagan on Thursday afternoon were as short as five minutes.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman and Tadiwos Abedje contributed to this story.

