Unsettled weather looms on Saturday for DC region as nation’s capital hosts military parade

Although threats of flooding have subsided for Friday night, showers continue to take over the start of the weekend in the D.C. region.

What will it be like on Saturday, when the streets of D.C. play host to tanks and other military vehicles and thousands of spectators for the Army’s 250th birthday celebration?

“Expect scattered thunderstorms until 11 p.m.,” 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

A flood warning is in effect for central Anne Arundel County in Maryland until 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms will roll through Friday night with heavy rainfall up to three inches within an hour.

With scattered showers expected to run into Saturday, an umbrella or poncho will likely come in handy for those attending the military parade set to take place in the District. The wet weather could impact the parade, concert or fireworks show.

Saturday morning will be cloudy in the low 70s, with temperatures creeping up throughout the day.

Saturday will be humid throughout the day, and scattered thunderstorms and showers will develop into the evening.

The rain will likely continue throughout Sunday, with scattered showers and storms possible at any point in the day. The D.C. area is also under marginal risk for flash flooding on Sunday, according to 7News.

Sunday will be cloudy with more wet weather developing in the late afternoon.

Full forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may produce damaging winds and hail. Heavy rain may cause flooding. Muggy. Lows upper 60s to mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and muggy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Storms may be severe, and heavy rain may cause flooding. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Showers. Highs in the mid-70s

TUESDAY: A risk of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Current conditions

