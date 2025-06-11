What you need to know about the military parade in DC celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday

Hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft will take to the streets and skies of D.C. on June 14 as part of a military parade and celebration of the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.

Hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft will take to the streets and skies of D.C. on June 14 as part of a military parade and celebration of the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.

The event brings with it sizable financial and travel impacts, and may have an impact on the District’s streets as well.

But President Donald Trump’s administration said the cost will be well worth it in order to tell the story of the Army and boost pride in the nation’s military, along with potentially assisting military recruitment efforts.

Here are the answers to some common questions surrounding the spectacle.

Q: When is the parade?

A: The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m., but the celebration includes more than just the parade. Afterward, a concert at the Ellipse begins at 7:30 p.m. and a fireworks show starts at 9:45 p.m. Before the parade, there will be a fitness competition at 9:30 a.m. and a festival beginning at 11 a.m. that includes an NFL kids zone and military demonstrations, along with other activities. Q: Where is the festival and parade?

A: The festival and parade will take place on and along the National Mall. The parade starts at 23rd Street and Constitution Avenue NW and travels down Constitution Avenue along the National Mall, ending at 15th Street and Constitution Avenue NW. The Army said the south side of Constitution Avenue is the best viewing area. The earlier festival is on the National Mall, just past the parade’s finishing point. The entrance to the festival is on 7th Street NW. Q: How can I attend the parade and festival?

A: The festival and parade are both free and open to the public. However, registering in advance will help you get through security quicker, according to the Army. Registration for the festival and parade is available through America250’s event registration portal. Q: What can I expect to see in the parade?

A: Some of the Army’s most impressive vehicles and aircraft will be on display during the event, including Abrams tanks, Paladins and Strykers, as well as Black Hawk, Apache and Chinook helicopters. A full list and pictures of the equipment that will be on display during the parade are available online. The parade will also include 6,600 soldiers in uniform from the past and present. After the parade, the Army Golden Knights will perform a parachute demonstration. Q: How will the parade impact area roads and travel?

A: Widespread road closures will be in place to make way for the parade, according to D.C. police. Flights to and from Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, will be suspended for 90 minutes on the evening of June 14, during the military parade. Those heading to the festivities should consider riding Metro, according to officials. Most stations in the area will be open, but the Jefferson Drive side of the Smithsonian station will be closed. Q: Where can I enter the festival and parade?

A: People heading to the festival or parade will have to go through a security checkpoint. Banned items include backpacks, large signs and folding chairs, according to D.C. police. For the festival, there’s only one entrance checkpoint. It opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday on 7th Street between Madison Drive Northwest and Jefferson Drive Southwest. For the parade, the screening checkpoints open at 2 p.m. on Saturday. They’re located at 14th Street between Constitution and Independence avenues and C Street between 18th and 19th streets. Q: What items are not allowed at the parade?

A: The following items are prohibited: Aerosols Ammunition Animals other than service/guide animals Backpacks, bags, and soft-sided coolers exceeding size restrictions (18” x 13” x 7”) Bicycles Balloons Hard-sided coolers of any size Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems Explosives Firearms Flammable liquids Folding Chairs or Camp Chairs Glass, thermal or metal containers Knives Laser pointers Mace/Pepper spray Multitools (Leatherman, Gerber, etc.) Packages Range Finder Razors Recreational motorized mobility devices Selfie Sticks Signs exceeding size restrictions (20’ x 3’ x 1/4”) Structures including props, folding chairs, displays such as puppets, papier mâché objects, coffins, crates, crosses other than those worn as personal adornment in sizes consistent with jewelry, theaters, cages and statues Supports for signs and placards Toy guns Tripods and monopods Umbrellas (umbrellas without metal tips will be permitted) Weapons of any kind Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards Officials say only signs and placards made of cardboard, poster board, or cloth will be allowed as long as they meet the size restrictions. Portable bullhorns, baby carriages, baby strollers, wheelchairs and other devices for individuals with a disability will also be allowed.

Q: How much will the parade cost?

A: The parade is estimated to cost between $25 to $40 million. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said the broad estimate is due to the fact that it is unclear whether tanks used in the parade will inflict damage on D.C. roads. Q: Will there be changes to Capital Bikeshare for the parade?

A: While you will be able to use Capital Bikeshare throughout the military parade to get around, there will be changes to where you can get a bike to ride. The following stations will be closed for the military parade: 21st & E St NW 23rd & E St NW 22nd St & Constitution Ave NW Henry Bacon Dr & Lincoln Memorial Circle NW Rock Creek Pkwy & Pkwy Dr NW Lincoln Memorial 17th St & New York Ave NW 19th & E Street NW Virginia Ave & C St NW 20th St & Virginia Ave NW 20th & E St NW 15th St & New York Ave NW 15th St & Pennsylvania Ave NW 15th St & Constitution Ave NW Smithsonian-National Mall / Jefferson Dr & 12th St SW USDA / 12th & C St SW Jefferson Dr & 14th St SW 17th St & Independence Ave SW 18th & C St NW 19th St & Constitution Ave NW Ohio Dr & West Basin Dr SW / MLK & FDR Memorials

Q: Where else can I watch the fireworks?

A: Those interested in only watching the planned fireworks display from Arlington County can do so from the Esplanade at Long Bridge Park or U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial. According to Arlington County police, stopping or standing in a lane of traffic to observe the fireworks is illegal, and violators may be issued a citation. Parking on the shoulders of Route 110 and Route 50 in both directions is prohibited. Unattended vehicles found in violation will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Q: How many people will be at the parade?

A: The parade permit issued by the National Park Service indicates that organizers expect 200,000 attendants and that bleachers will be set up on both sides of Constitution Avenue and on 15th Street. Organizers have also been authorized to build two pedestrian bridges over 15th Street at the end of the parade route. Q: What waterway restrictions are in place?

A: A temporary security zone will remain in effect until 10 p.m. on June 14 for the Potomac River, from the 14th Street Bridge to the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and the Tidal Basin. The Washington Channel will remain open to traffic. The restriction is in accordance with CFR 33 Part 165.508 Security Zone.

