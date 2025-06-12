DC road closures for Army’s 250th birthday parade

To make way for the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday parade, D.C. is putting some road closures and parking restrictions into place.

Instead of sedans and SUVs, D.C.’s streets will be occupied by tanks and armored military vehicles for the Army’s 250th birthday parade on Saturday.

To make way for the parade, D.C. is putting some road closures and parking restrictions in place.

Some of the parking restrictions are already in effect and the earliest road closures are slated to begin on Thursday morning.

WTOP Traffic reproted considerable backups downtown because of early road closures in effect around the Washington Monument.

“Constitution Avenue has been closed most of Wednesday for parade prep. A portion of 15th Street between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue has been closed since midday Tuesday, WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said.

The closures are expected to lift by Monday morning.

D.C. police released a traffic advisory which detailed the closures — which police said could be tweaked as necessary. Anyone who parks in a restricted zone could be ticketed and towed.

The parade will march on Constitution Avenue NW between 15th Street and 23rd Street. Officials are encouraging anyone headed to the parade route to take Metro.

Road closures



This highway will be closed on Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 6 a.m., according to D.C. police.

George Washington Memorial Parkway both directions between U.S. 50 and I-395

These streets are closed from 6 a.m. on Thursday through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 16.

C Street from 18th Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW

C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

These streets are closed from 7 p.m. on Thursday through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 16.

Independence Avenue between 23rd Street and 12th Street SW

14th Street, south of Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW

D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

Virginia Avenue from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

21st Street from E Street NW to C Street NW

20th Street from E Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

18th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

Cars won’t be able to drive on these streets starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, and lasting through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 16.

North to South Streets:

23rd Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle SW to Independence Avenue SW

21st Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

17th Street from Pennsylvania NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street from F Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue SW to Maine Avenue SW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

East to West Streets:

E Street from 20th Street NW to 17th Street NW (Eastbound lanes only)

Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street NW to 14th Street NW

C Street from 21st Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 12th Street NW

Madison Drive from 15th Street NW to 7th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street SW to 7th Street SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 12th Street SW

D Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to East Basin Drive SW

Ohio Drive from East Basin Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue NW to Ohio Drive SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

You won’t be able to take these highway exits or drive on these expressways and bridges from 12:01 a.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 16.

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway

Eastbound E Street expressway

Inbound TR Bridge split to Independence Avenue

Inbound TR Bridge split to Constitution Avenue

Northbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

Westbound I 395 Exit 4A and 4B toward 12th Street SW and Maine Avenue SW

Westbound E Street Expressway split to Southbound Potomac River Freeway

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward Independence Avenue and Maine Avenue

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

Arlington Memorial Bridge

These expressways will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 16.

12th Street Expressway

9th Street Expressway entrance from Constitution Avenue NW

George Washington Memorial Parkway : Closed in both directions between U.S. 50 and I-395 beginning Friday, June 13 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 15 at 6 a.m.

: Closed in both directions between U.S. 50 and I-395 beginning Friday, June 13 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 15 at 6 a.m. Route 27/Washington Boulevard: Right lane closed in both directions beginning 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 11. All lanes closed in both directions between US-50 and Pentagon North Parking beginning Friday, June 13 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, June 14, at 10 p.m.

Parking restrictions



These streets will be closed to parking, except in the case of an emergency, from 6 a.m. on Monday, June 9 through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 16, according to D.C. police.

North to South Streets:

23rd Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle SW to Independence Avenue SW

21st Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from E Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

20th Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

18th Street from F Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

17th Street from H Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street from H Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue SW to Maine Avenue SW

14th Street from F Street NW to D Street SW

13 Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW

12th Street from E Street NW to Madison Drive NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive SW to Maine Avenue SW

11th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

East to West Streets:

New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

G Street from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

F Street from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

E Street from 23rd Street NW to 17th Street NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th to 14th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th to 7th Street NW

D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

C Street from 21st Street NW to 17th Street NW

Virginia Avenue from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 12th Street SW

C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

D Street from 14th Street SW to 7th Street SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue SW to the Inlet Bridge

Restricted to local traffic



These streets will only be open for local traffic from 12:01 a.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 16, according to D.C. police.

North to South Streets:

23rd Street from Washington Circle NW to E Street NW

22nd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Virginia Avenue NW

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW

18th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

17th Street from H Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

15th Street from H Street NW to F Street NW

14th Street from F Street NW to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue NW

13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street NW

13th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from Independence Avenue SW to C Street SW

9th Street from Capitol Square Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

L’Enfant Plaza from 9th Street SW to Independence Avenue SW

8th Street from E Street NW to D Street NW

7th Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from E Street NW to C Street NW

5th Street from E Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW

4th Street from E Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW

4th Street from Madison Drive NW to Independence Avenue SW

East to West Streets:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street NW to 1730 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street NW to 7th Street NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street NW to 13th Street NW

I Street from 23rd Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

H Street from 24th Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street NW to E Street NW

G Street from 24th Street NW to 14th Street NW

F Street from 23rd Street NW to 14th Street NW

E Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW (Westbound lanes only)

D Street from 14th Street NW to 13 ½ Street NW

D Street from 9th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street NW to 4th Street NW

C Street from 6th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

C Street from 9th Street SW to 7th Street SW

Constitution Avenue from 12th Street NW to 7th Street NW

Madison Drive from 7th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 7th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Independence Avenue from 12th Street SW to 7th Street SW

Frontage Road from 7th Street SW to L’Enfant Promenade garage entrance

G Street from 9th Street SW to 7th Street SW

Maine Avenue from 14th Street SW to 7th Street SW

These streets are only open for local traffic from 12:01 a.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 16 — except for a period from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday when they will be closed to all vehicles.

12th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Maine Avenue SW

D Street from 7th Street SW to 12th Street SW

95 Express Lanes schedule shifting

To help keep traffic moving to and from Washington during this weekend’s parade for the Army’s 250th birthday, reversal schedules are being adjusted on the 95 and 395 Express Lanes.

On Saturday, June 14, the reversal from southbound to northbound will begin at noon instead of 2 p.m., operator Transurban said in a news release.

The lanes will be fully open northbound by about 1:30 p.m. and start southbound reversal around 6 p.m.

By about 7:30 p.m., the lanes will be fully open for southbound travel and remain southbound throughout the day, the release said.

On Sunday, June 15, the reversal from southbound to northbound will occur around 1 a.m.

From about 3:30 a.m. on, the lanes will be fully open northbound.

Additionally, in coordination with other regional closures, the 395 Express Lanes northbound exit ramp to Route 27/Washington Boulevard will be closed on Saturday.

InsideNoVa.com contributed to this report.

