Warm, unstable air mass brings storms to DC region, prompting ground stops at airports

Drivers are in for a slick afternoon commute as storms roll through the D.C. region Wednesday evening.

Drivers are in for a slick afternoon commute as storms roll through the D.C. region Wednesday evening.

Rain fell in parts of D.C., Maryland and Virginia during the afternoon, courtesy of a warm and unstable air mass that has the potential to produce some heavy thunderstorms.

“Storms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall, and there is a risk of an isolated tornado,” WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said, adding that there’s a risk of an isolated tornado.

Ground stops were issued in Reagan National, Dulles International and BWI Marshall airports due to thunderstorms.

Storms are expected to dissipate before the sun sets as the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with temperatures falling to the upper 60s to mid-70s, with areas of fog growing after midnight.

But summerlike temperatures are coming back over the next two days. Despite the threat of storms on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s with heat index values as high as 105 degrees.

Humidity levels will be lower Saturday, even though it’ll be mostly sunny and temperatures near 90 degrees.

Forecast

INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may produce damaging winds and heavy downpours. A risk of an isolated tornado. OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Areas of fog developing after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. Storms may be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 90s…heat indexes as high as 105 FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Afternoon storms likely. Storms may be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 90s…heat index as high as 105 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs near 90.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

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