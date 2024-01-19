How snowy DC-area roads could complicate the morning commute

Forecasters say we can expect to see 1 to 3 inches of snow for the D.C. region Friday, the most significant snowfall the area has seen in two years.

Snow has already coated the D.C. region Friday morning, leading to closures and delays. Here’s what you need to know.

Snow totals have already reached over two inches in in Ashburn and Leesburg in Virginia by 6 a.m.

Forecasters say we can expect to see two to four inches of snow for the D.C. region Friday, adding to the most significant snowfall the area has seen in two years.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of central Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. The advisory will last until 7 p.m.

“As snow continues to come down across the region, there will be some lows in the action before it tapers off this afternoon but some heavier pockets at times as well,” 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said.

A winter storm warning has also been issued until 7 p.m. in portions of central Maryland and northern Virginia, including Loudoun County in Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland, where the weather service said snow could reach six inches.

“Snow will continue through the mid-afternoon with accumulating snow tapering off between 3-4 p.m.,” van de Graaff said.

D.C. has a 37% chance to see more than two inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Frederick, Maryland, meanwhile, has a 49% chance of more than two inches and a 15% chance of more than four inches. In Oakland, Maryland, the NWS predicted there’s a 52% chance of more than eight inches.

Friday’s snow comes on top of remnants from Monday’s snowstorm, which brought 2-6 inches of accumulation to the area. The District got around 4 inches Monday, but some parts of Fairfax County, Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland, topped 5 inches.

A notable amount of that snow stuck around due to cold temperatures that moved in after the snowfall, with Friday’s system bringing more of the same.

The cold, heavy gusts expected Saturday could create another “hard freeze,” and bring more difficult conditions for D.C.-area drivers to end the week, but “while snow will fall on roads during the daytime, when traffic is heavier, the sun’s radiation through the clouds and rigorous road treatment should prevent any widespread gridlock,” according to WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine.

Powdery snow create slick road conditions

The powdery snow has already made its impact on D.C.-area roads.

WTOP reporter Steve Dresner reported that there were two separate incidents where vehicles took the exit ramps too fast in Montgomery County, Maryland, adding that visibility is becoming an issue.

He said that by 4 a.m. in Gaithersburg secondary streets, along with portions of I-270, were snow-packed, which translated into challenging driving conditions.

“If you don’t need to be out, please stay at home,” Dresner said.

U.S. Park Police shut down the George Washington Parkway from the Capital Beltway to Spout Run Parkway a little after 6 a.m., with both directions closed due to hazardous driving conditions in the ongoing snow.

WTOP’s John Domen reports that parts of the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway that stretches to Route 1 in Alexandria, Virginia, has lane markings covered in snow, which makes it difficult to see those signs.

There were some vehicles fish-tailing off of the main roads a little bit too fast because of the road conditions.

“I can see those who have to drive to work today looking for new jobs over the weekend, maybe something they can telework with a little bit more often so they don’t have to be outside,” Domen said.

He added that if you do hit a slushy or icy spot, don’t overcorrect because it could lead to bigger problems.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said to “try to limit your time on the roads that could be slick for sure.”

Full forecast

FRIDAY: WINTER ALERT

Snow likely

Highs: 31-36

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Lingering snow flurries, gradual clearing overnight

Lows: 16-21

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: COLD ALERT

Partly sunny

Highs: 22-29

Winds: Northwest 15-20, Gusts 30 mph

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

Highs: 30-36

Winds: Northwest 15-20, Gusts 30 mph

Current radar

WTOP’s Tadiwos Abedje, Steve Dresner and John Domen contributed to this report.

