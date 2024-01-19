Small plane makes emergency landing on Loudoun Co. Parkway near Dulles Airport

A small plane made an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway near Dulles International Parkway Friday afternoon.

A small commuter airplane that had just taken off from Dulles International Airport made an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway near the airport Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Virginia State Police said it happened at about 12:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Seven people were on board the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan at the time, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

The aircraft was a flight 246 operated by Southern Airways Express, a regional commuter airline, which had taken off from Dulles Airport shortly before the emergency landing, the airport said in a statement on social media platform X.

Eyewitness Jesse Labell saw plane land on Loudoun County Parkway. Says he checked with passengers and all were OK. Stick with @WTOPtraffic and @WTOP pic.twitter.com/CcPWfuSojl — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) January 19, 2024

Eyewitness Jesse Labell was driving on the Loudoun County Parkway when he said he heard a loud noise, looked up and “there’s a plan 20 feet above me and then it landed 30 feet ahead of me,” before skidding into a guardrail, he told WTOP’s Neal Augenstein.

He said he helped get the passengers off the plane. He said everyone appeared to be OK but were shook up. “They were all just shocked,” he said.

According to data Flight Radar 24, the plane was headed to Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania.

The emergency landing sparked a large emergency response.

The southbound lanes of the parkway are closed between Yardley Ridge Drive and Arcola Mills Drive, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

Video from Virginia Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the plane in an intersection of the parkway surrounded by emergency response vehicles.

Dulles airport remained open for takeoffs and landings, the airport said.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein, Scott Gelman and Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report.

