After the snow: Deep freeze persists, leading to concerns about icy conditions

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 16, 2024, 11:08 PM

The D.C. area is looking like a winter wonderland after 2-6 inches of snow blanketed the entire region Monday and early Tuesday — and that accumulation could stick around and form hazardous ice, courtesy of dangerously low temperatures in the forecast this week.

Wind chills plummeted into the single digits Tuesday night, even dropping below zero in some areas, according to 7News First Alert meteorologist Mark Peña. Air temperatures reached the single digits to the teens, Peña said.

The cold temps have created what’s called a “hard freeze,” and D.C.-area officials want drivers in particular to be aware.

“Ice is very dangerous. It’s nobody’s friend,” said Charlie Gischlar with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. “There’s going to be some refreeze (Tuesday) night. That’s why we’re keeping our crews in, to make sure we’re patrolling for any icy spots out there. Bridges, ramps, overpasses, elevated roadways always freeze first. So, whatever looks wet out there has the potential to freeze.”

For anyone who has to drive, Gischlar said it’s imperative to driver at a slower speed. Leaders with the Virginia Department of Transportation echoed that message.

The potential for a refreeze and slick roads led several D.C.-area school systems to announce closures and delays for Wednesday.

Frigid temperatures will stick around Wednesday, with wind chills remaining in the teens for most of the day.

The cold temperatures pose a hazard not only for drivers, but for anyone spending time outside.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a cold weather emergency that extends through Thursday, and she’s among the officials encouraging residents to stay indoors, if possible.

The District is also asking residents to check on neighbors and avoid using gas-fueled devices to heat their homes amid the winter weather. Some shelters and outreach services have already gotten underway to help D.C. residents get through the cold blast.

Montgomery County in Maryland has also issued a Cold Emergency Alert until 9 a.m. Thursday, saying dangerously cold temperatures could cause hypothermia and frostbite.

“The cold that we’re getting ready to experience (Tuesday night), into (Wednesday) and later in the week is very concerning from a public health standpoint,” Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis said. “We want to make sure that people understand the risk.”

Black ice can pose a danger for pedestrians, too.

“Be careful. That pavement or asphalt that looks like it’s wet very well might be (black) ice. This time of year, we certainly see a lot of slip-and-falls, broken wrists, twisted ankles from people who weren’t being careful, not to mention the strained backs from shoveling snow,” Davis said.

While it won’t be the warmest day, Thursday brings better chances for melting, with highs approaching 40 degrees, according to Peña.

But any snow that does melt may be replaced with a fresh coat of snow to end the week.

“Right now, forecast models are trending upward with chances for snow,” Peña said. “We had about an inch to 2 inches in the forecast earlier (Tuesday) morning and now we’re looking more about 1-3 inches.”

Peña said the latest forecast has snow beginning to fall Friday morning, with snowfall ending by Friday evening.

Full forecast

OVERNIGHT: COLD ALERT
Mainly clear, very cold
Lows: 10-20
Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph
It will be the coldest night in a few years with overnight lows in the teens. It will feel like the single digits in many neighborhoods with a bit of a breeze. With temperatures so far below freezing, a hard freeze is expected. Plan for additional cancellations and delays Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: COLD ALERT
Sunny, very cold
Highs: Upper 20s/Low 30s
Wind Chills: Single digits to 20s
Winds: West 5-15, gusts 20 mph
Despite abundant sunshine, Wednesday will feature bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills. Winds out of the northwest will be around 5 to 10 mph, but wind chills will make it feel like the 10s and 20s. Any accumulating snow from Tuesday will likely stick around for a few days.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 35-40
Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph
Mostly cloudy and cold with an increasing chance for scattered snow showers overnight, as our next weather maker approaches.

FRIDAY: WINTER ALERT
Cloudy, chance of snow
Highs: 30-35
Winds: North 5-10 mph
Friday will continue to be quite cold and with the next weather maker, there’s a chance of light snowfall or icy mix. We could receive a quick 1-3 inches of snowfall from early morning into the night. Snow will be done falling by Saturday morning but with more slick to icy roads.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

<p>One of the oldest homes in Bowie, Maryland, is also one of the most popular anytime it snows — the Belair Mansion.</p> <p>It’s not your ordinary downhill run. That’s obvious as soon as you tried to get parents to explain just what was going to wear their kids out.</p> <p>“You get three hills in one if you can get up enough speed ,” explained Alvin Holley of Bowie. “Just get to the top, sled down, and just keep going.”</p> <p>“You have a couple of different tiers,” noted Leo Shane, who was there with Holley while kids race down in front of them. “You have a little one up here for the little ones to go down and bigger kids can try and make some ramps and everything. Lots of wipeouts without anyone getting too hurt.”</p> <p>You can tell it’s popular because shortly after lunch the snow was already compacted into the grass, making it somewhat icy as kids rode sleds and inflatable tubes down over and over again. Everyone knew they had to get their fun while they can, since more snow days aren’t promised in the future.</p> <p>“Snow comes not as much as it used to,” noted Holley.</p> <p>“We were worried we weren’t going to get one this year,” added Shane. “It’s been a couple of years since we could come out to the mansion.”</p> <p>And in the back of everyone’s minds, especially the parents, was that they needed to enjoy it all while it lasts, since everyone is likely back to school tomorrow.</p> <p>“I’ve got to go to work, they’ve got to go to school, that’s how it works,” said Holley.</p>
