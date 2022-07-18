DC region expecting heavy rain, high winds Monday afternoon

The D.C.-area is looking at a Monday with the potential for more wet weather and gusty winds.

The D.C.-area is looking at a Monday with the potential for more wet weather and gusty winds.

Monday is expected to start off partly cloudy, with temperatures shooting up to 90 degrees before widespread storms in the afternoon and evening bring the potential for strong winds and isolated flash flooding.

Strong to severe weather possible today/Monday. Any storm could produce torrential rain that could lead to more flooding/ponding on the roads. Winds will also be a primary threat (along with some hail possible today). There is a small chance of a tornado during Monday’s storms. pic.twitter.com/bSAw4dpmJv — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) July 17, 2022

Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauren Rickets added that those storms and potential heavy rain also bring a slight tornado risk to Monday’s afternoon and evening hours.

The storms later Monday will also add to an already wet July for the region.

“Reagan National Airport has measured 6.56 inches of rain this month,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill said, “making it the ninth wettest July since 1941.”

Lucky for us, a reprieve from the wet weather is likely to return on Tuesday, with the National Weather Service expecting less humid and mostly dry conditions for the region.

As heat rises into the 90s with the potential to feel like more than 100 degrees, staying hydrated, dressing light and take frequent breaks will be critical.

The region’s next rain chance will return Thursday as a cold with temperatures grazing the mid to upper 90s by Thursday.

Forecast

Sunday Night: Showers and storms into the overnight with lingering fog. Temps: 60s to 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with strong afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s with heat indexes in the 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, dry, hot and humid. Temps in the mid-90 with a heat index close to 100.

Wednesday: Very hot, sunny. Temps: Mid-90s.