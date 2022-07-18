RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Zelenskyy fires security chief, prosecutor | 4-year-old killed in Russian strike | A day in Ukraine's Donetsk | Kids live and play near front line
Home » Weather News » DC region expecting heavy…

DC region expecting heavy rain, high winds Monday afternoon

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 18, 2022, 12:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C.-area is looking at a Monday with the potential for more wet weather and gusty winds.

Monday is expected to start off partly cloudy, with temperatures shooting up to 90 degrees before widespread storms in the afternoon and evening bring the potential for strong winds and isolated flash flooding.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauren Rickets added that those storms and potential heavy rain also bring a slight tornado risk to Monday’s afternoon and evening hours.

The storms later Monday will also add to an already wet July for the region.

“Reagan National Airport has measured 6.56 inches of rain this month,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill said, “making it the ninth wettest July since 1941.”

Lucky for us, a reprieve from the wet weather is likely to return on Tuesday, with the National Weather Service expecting less humid and mostly dry conditions for the region.

As heat rises into the 90s with the potential to feel like more than 100 degrees, staying hydrated, dressing light and take frequent breaks will be critical.

The region’s next rain chance will return Thursday as a cold with temperatures grazing the mid to upper 90s by Thursday.

Forecast

Sunday Night: Showers and storms into the overnight with lingering fog. Temps: 60s to 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with strong afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s with heat indexes in the 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, dry, hot and humid. Temps in the mid-90 with a heat index close to 100.

Wednesday: Very hot, sunny. Temps: Mid-90s.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up