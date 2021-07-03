Fourth of July weekend to bring colder temperatures, chance of thunderstorms

The July 4th weekend is starting colder, with a chance of thunderstorms in the D.C. area as many Americans are due to celebrate the nation's 245th birthday.

The Fourth of July weekend is starting colder with a chance of thunderstorms in the D.C. area as many Americans are due to celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday.

High temperatures will only reach the 70s on Saturday, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo.

She said “less humidity, coupled with the cooler highs, will feel comfortable and pleasant,” Bermensolo said.

There’s a chance for an isolated thunderstorm Saturday afternoon with chances of scattered rain.

The National Weather Service says there’s a chance for rain everyday this holiday weekend with the greatest chance on Saturday.

For those looking ahead to the rest of the holiday weekend, take a look at your forecast here! Scattered showers are possible each day this weekend, particularly today as an upper trough moves through. Heat & humidity return next week with highs in the 90s.#VAwx #MDwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/RY4FbE2dPK — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 3, 2021

Sunday will warm up but with continued low humidity, mild conditions and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, according to Bermensolo.

7AM East Coast, 4AM West Coast…Mid-Atlantic morning temperatures are some of the coolest to start the day. ☀️ It should stay nice & comfortable in Northern VA, MD and DC! Low humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80, with a slight chance of PM storms. @WTOP @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/mH3cHDhrKr — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) July 3, 2021

The warmth returns early in the week with warm and muggy conditions on Monday and high temperatures in the 90s, Bermensolo said.

A chance for extremely hot weather on Tuesday, with temperatures in the triple digits is possible.

Forecast:

Saturday: Partly Sunny, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80. There’s a 30% chance of rain.

Saturday night: Partly Cloudy. Low temperatures in the 50s to 60s.

Sunday (Independence Day): Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated evening thunderstorms possible. High temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

Monday: Warm and muggy. High temperatures in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Hot, with temperatures in the triple digits possible.