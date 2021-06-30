Wednesday’s forecast calls for 105 degree heat indexes in DC region

The D.C. area can expect another scorching hot day Wednesday as temperatures remain in the mid 90s and the heat index nears 105 degrees.

The D.C. area can expect another scorching hot day on Wednesday as temperatures remain in the mid 90s and heat indexes near 105 degrees.

On Tuesday, the region experienced extreme high temperatures as a heat wave persisted over the region in a humid air mass, and today will bring no relief.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell encourages residents to take the heat seriously and try to stay out of the sun as much as possible. The District continues to implement its heat emergency plan, opening cooling centers throughout the city to help residents beat the heat.

Some areas in D.C. will experience higher temperatures, while others experience lower, an expert told WTOP. Residents can anticipate higher temperatures in Northeast, downtown and in Wards 7 and 8.

The National Weather Service posted a heat advisory for parts of Eastern Maryland for Wednesday afternoon, including Anne Arundel, Calvert and Harford counties, as well as the city of Baltimore. It recommends:

Drinking lots of fluids,

Staying out of the sun,

Staying in an air-conditioned space,

Not leaving children or pets in a vehicle,

Rescheduling “strenuous” activities to the morning or evening,

Wearing lightweight or loose clothing outdoors,

And to call 911 if you or someone you know is experiencing a heat stroke.

But unlike yesterday, Wednesday will see a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Bell warns that some isolated strong storms are possible.

The rainy, stormy weather will continue into Thursday and Friday, with heavier rain Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will begin to drop as the rain pours, and on Friday, relief arrives with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Bell said the biggest concern with storms is localized flooding, but that on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a decrease in rain and the sun will finally start to shine again.

Hot and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms will have the potential to be strong to severe and be capable of producing damaging winds. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 8pm this evening near the Chesapeake Bay. pic.twitter.com/4ZuJvOYozN — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 30, 2021

Forecast:

Today: Sunny AM, more clouds PM. Hot & humid, heat index 100 to 105 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms later. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs: low to high 90s.

Tonight: Passing clouds. Isolated storm possible. Fog near river crossings. Chance of rain: 30%. Highs: Low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Rain or thunderstorms likely. Chance of rain: 80%. Highs: Mid 80s to low 90s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Rain, thunder likely. Locally heavy rain possible. Chance of rain: 80%. Highs: Mid 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. A few thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Highs: Mid 70s to low 80s.

