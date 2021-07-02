Damages reported throughout DC area after tornado warnings

The full extent of damages from severe storms are still being counted as the D.C. area emerges from several tornado warnings. Here's what you need to know.

Watched fencing and numerous large trees come down near Lincoln Memorial in fierce winds #dcwx pic.twitter.com/k95Y3dW9F4 — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 2, 2021 (WTOP/Dave Dildine) Downed elm blocks the ramp from Lincoln Circle to Ohio Drive in D.C. WTOP/Dave Dildine Trees down on the National Mall, along with Independence Day fencing. WTOP/Dave Dildine A tree falls on a house on 16th Street in Arlington, Virginia, after a night of storms. WTOP/Michelle Basch

The National Weather Service are sending crews to Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland and Arlington, Virginia, Friday to conduct an assessment to determine whether the wind damage that occurred was caused by a tornado or straight winds.

The weather service has already began a preliminary first-look storm survey Thursday night in Arlington, Virginia, D.C. and Prince George’s County.

Across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, there were reports of downed trees and wires, including a tree in Arlington that fell onto a house on the 4300 block of 16th Street North that trapped a person inside, and several large trees that toppled near the the White House and the National Mall in D.C.

Arlington County Fire says one adult who was trapped in this home, was rescued. Their injuries are not life threatening, thank goodness @WTOP pic.twitter.com/SxOB2SDKph — Michelle Basch (@mbaschWTOP) July 2, 2021

Damages and outages

The storms caused significant damages and delays starting Thursday afternoon. There were reports of houses damaged by fallen trees in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Heavy rain and strong winds also caused backups at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, delaying the afternoon rush hour. That’s in addition to traffic delays caused by storm debris and dark traffic lights on local roads.

Thousands of homes lost power, at some point more than 60,000 homes.

Another concern will be flooding. Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said given the amount of rainfall Thursday and any additional showers on Friday, flooding issues could occur in “small streams, creeks, and urban areas.”

“Remember: when you encounter a flooded road, turn around and find an alternate route,” Prinzivalli said.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 4:45 a.m. and a flash flood watch for the District and parts of Maryland and northern Virginia through 8 a.m. Friday.

Forecast

The rain brought on a temperature drop, and on Friday, relief arrives with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Prinzivalli said a cold front will continue to produce showers Friday “through at least lunch time.” Once the front leaves, sunshine and lowering humidity will return with temperatures reaching near 80.

The weekend will be better with a blend of sun and clouds on both Saturday and July Fourth. Each day will have a possibility an isolated thunderstorm. Prinzivalli said humidity will be very low and temperatures are expected to be below average.

Monday will bring the return of the heat and humidity with highs near 90. On Tuesday, a breeze will raise temperatures into the middle 90s with high humidity. However, with a weak cold front approaching, there could be a possible thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Friday: A few leftover showers in the morning, then a mix of clouds and sun. Breezy and warm but turning less humid. Highs in the mid 60s to near 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny and Pleasant with lower Humidity and a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Sunday (Fourth of July): Partly Cloudy with a small risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 80s.

