Cold front brings clouds, showers Thursday ahead of Memorial Day weekend

After a warm start in the upper 60s, temperatures will spend the day sliding backward, dropping into the upper 50s by the evening.

After days of record heat, the D.C. region will see rain and cooler temperatures on Thursday, lingering into the holiday weekend.

After a warm start in the upper 60s, temperatures will spend the day sliding backward, dropping into the upper 50s by the evening.

Add in cloudy skies, showers and northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, and Thursday feels like March all over again.

Showers are likely at times, especially during the afternoon and evening in the D.C. area.

Bottom line: Keep the umbrella close, maybe grab a jacket, and don’t trust that mild morning air.

Thursday night is going to stay wet as temperatures fall.

“Temperatures may struggle to get out of the 60s under cloudy skies and periods of light rain or showers,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said. “Onshore flow keeps the pattern unsettled with a stalled front lingering nearby.”

Friday is slated to continue the trend. Expect light rain or showers with temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s.

The weekend isn’t projected to be a total washout, as Whelan noted, it’s “certainly not ideal pool or beach weather.”

Things look better for Memorial Day itself, with highs between 70 and 75, though some stray showers are still possible.

“While an isolated shower cannot be ruled out, there should be more dry hours with at least partial sunshine developing at times,” Whelan said. “Not perfect, but likely the best outdoor day of the extended holiday weekend.”

Full forecast

THURSDAY

Cloudy with rain, cooler

Highs: 60s

Winds: Northeast 5-15+ mph

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Lows: 52-58

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

FRIDAY

Rainy, cool and breezy

Highs: near 60

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, showers

Highs: 60s

Winds: East 5-10 mph

SUNDAY

Scattered showers

Highs:68-75

Winds: East 3-8 mph

MEMORIAL DAY

Mostly cloudy, stray showers

Highs: 70-75

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

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