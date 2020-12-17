Wednesday’s snow in DC region could complicate Thursday morning commute

Wet and potentially icy roads could complicate the morning commute in the D.C. region a day after the area received its first major snow of the winter.

Here’s what to know:

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warming for the region’s western and northwestern suburbs until the early morning.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and rain is expected to end before the morning rush.

Federal government offices in the D.C. region will be open with a delay Thursday. All employees are expected to arrive by 10 a.m.

Some local schools are altering plans for Thursday. Get the latest on WTOP’s Closings and Delays page.

Generally, Thursday will be blustery and cold early, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter said. Winds will diminish later in the day.

Power Outages

Thousands are without power in the D.C. area, and roads are turning icy as the snow/rain mix begins to freeze.

More than 25,000 residents lost power in the D.C. region Wednesday night, as snow, rain and sleet continued to fall. The majority of outages were in Virginia’s Fauquier, Prince William, Culpeper and Stafford counties.

As of midnight, a few hundred D.C. residents were still without power. However, Virginia’s Fauquier County reported more than 5,000 outages, and Baltimore County, Maryland, reported about 1,500.

Roads

Road crews pretreated major and secondary roads in D.C., Maryland and Virginia before Wednesday’s snow. Still, drivers are urged to watch for changing conditions.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Rich Hunter said the roads are harder to treat when the weather features a mix of snow and rain.

Hunter said road conditions in northern Montgomery County and Frederick, Carroll, Howard and Washington counties in Maryland could complicate morning commutes.

On Wednesday night, Maryland Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Sherry Christian said the biggest hazard drivers should look out for is icy roads.

“Regardless of where [in] the state of Maryland you are being affected in some way, whether it is a lot of snow accumulation or the heavy rain,” Christian said. “And that is where we are focusing because we are preparing for the refreeze. Refreeze, refreeze, refreeze.”

Ellen Kamilakis with the Virginia Department of Transportation said VDOT crews started pre-treating the roads overnight Monday.

VDOT encourages people not to drive if they don’t have to, but for those who do, Kamilakis said to greatly reduce speeds, increase following distances and to make sure the vehicle has a full tank of gas and plenty of wiper fluid.

Snow Totals

The National Weather Service in the D.C. region released unofficial snow totals Wednesday, taken in the last four hours:

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has received about 1.6 inches

Baltimore City, Maryland, received about 3 inches

Some Frederick County, Maryland, neighborhoods received more than 7.5 inches

Howard County, Maryland, received between 1.5 and 4.5 inches

Montgomery County, Maryland, received between 2 and 3.7 inches

Prince George’s County, Maryland, received about 1.7 inches

The City of Alexandria, Virginia, received 1.5 inches

Fairfax County, Virginia, received between 0.4 and 2 inches

Loudoun County, Virginia, received between 1.8 and 7 inches

Closings and Delays

Several D.C.-school systems have announced plans for Thursday. Check WTOP’s Closings and Delays page for updates.

The Office of Personnel Management said Wednesday night that federal agency offices in D.C. will be open on a delay Thursday. Employees are expected to arrive by 10 a.m.

Mass transit

Metrorail: The rail service is expected to operate on a normal weekday schedule.

Metrobus: The D.C. bus service will begin the day on a moderate snow service plan. As a result, service on certain routes will be suspended, and some detours may be in effect. Check WMATA’s website to determine whether your route will be impacted.

Forecast

Thursday: Blustery and cold early. Mix of clouds and sun. Diminishing winds later in the day. Highs: mid 30s to near 40.

Friday: Partly sunny. Still brisk and cold. Highs: mid 30s to near 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. More seasonably chilly. Highs: upper 30s to upper 40s..

Sunday: Chance for sprinkles and light showers. Plenty of clouds. Highs: mid to upper 40s.

Current conditions