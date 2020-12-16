DC region braces for winter’s first major snow

Even in the coronavirus pandemic winter of 2020, with most relying on distance learning, some school systems in the D.C. area are taking a snow day on Wednesday.

The D.C. region is bracing for its first major snow event of the season Wednesday with some areas seeing several inches of snow.

Here’s what to know:

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for lower Montgomery, Fairfax, Prince William, southern Fauquier and eastern Howard counties as well as Baltimore City.

There is a flood watch for Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Charles and Calvert counties in Maryland.

In the immediate D.C. area, the day will start with a wintry mix with some possible ice. In the afternoon, there could be some rain. Areas north and west of D.C. could see more snow and ice.

Some schools are closing for the day while some others are proceeding with virtual learning.

Federal offices in the D.C. region will be open; employees have the option for telework or unscheduled leave.

A wintry mix will move into the region during the morning and midday hours, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said. In the D.C. area, the precipitation will start as a mix of rain and snow. Some ice is also possible.

Once temperatures warm up in the afternoon, the wintry mix will turn to rain.

In the areas north and west of the D.C. Metro region, cooler temperatures likely mean more snow and ice and less rain, Draper said. In those areas specifically, 4 to 8 inches of snow are likely, with 8 to 16 inches possible around the Interstate 81 corridor and into western Maryland.

For neighborhoods east of Interstate 95, snowflakes will be hard to come by, Draper said.

Want a different snow total? Look a dozen miles west

Unlike in the recent past, when the entire region reveled in snow events that attracted names like “Snowmageddon,” Wednesday’s forecast has proven to be difficult for meteorologists and their computer models.

On Tuesday, in response to a question about snow totals, Storm Team4’s Chuck Bell wrote this on Twitter: “Want a different amount? Ask a different computer.”

Bell also called the forecast “dicey.”

He said the precipitation is set to arrive after the sun comes up Wednesday. For most of the area, it could start as snow.

According to the National Weather Service, points north and west of D.C. — upper Montgomery, Loudoun, northern Fauquier, Frederick counties in both Maryland and Virginia, and the panhandle of West Virginia — are under a winter storm warning, with heavier snow expected, as much as 12 to 18 inches, making travel very difficult or impossible, the weather service said.

Here’s a map of the areas under the winter storm warning and winter storm watches as well as snow totals forecast by the weather service.

Here is our most likely snowfall accumulation map. As you can see, there is a tight gradient of snowfall accumulations along the urban corridor of Baltimore/Washington. Areas east of here will see mainly a cold rain, whereas 30 miles to the west could see over 12″ of snow. pic.twitter.com/DbFKrnBQI1 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 14, 2020

“Areas northwest of Washington — Frederick County, Maryland out to Frederick County, Virginia; Martinsburg, West Virginia — they’re likely to start and stay snow through most, if not all, of the upcoming event,” Bell said. “That means snow amounts will be highest in those areas.”

Want a different amount? Ask a different computer. This first image is our @nbcwashington forecast. The other 3 are various forecast models. Good agreement in general even with different specifics. My full write up is on Facebook, just search Chuck Bell 4, look for blue check. pic.twitter.com/jGRj4Bh9T7 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 15, 2020

But closer to the D.C. area, the rain-snow line comes into play.

“The closer you get to Washington, the lower the snow totals are going to be,” he said.

However, Draper said Wednesday will have plenty of precipitation, and coupled with the recent wet weather, flood concerns are very real.

There’s a flood watch for Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Charles and Calvert counties in Maryland. Heavy rainfall is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated flooding, the National Weather Service said.

School closures

As of Tuesday night, those major public schools completely closed include:



Virginia:

Loudoun County, Culpeper County, Fauquier County, Prince William County, Madison County

Closed, with distance learning

Other school systems have closed their buildings but will proceed with online learning. Those school systems are:

Virginia:

Alexandria City, Arlington County

Maryland:

Frederick County

Some local private and parochial schools are closed. Consult WTOP’s Closings and Delays page for more details on your school.

A spokesperson for Prince George’s County Public Schools, which remains in all-virtual learning for students, told WTOP that children will be required to join classes in the Maryland county even during snow or inclement weather.

In the event that the weather knocks out internet access, the school system said, “Students can report their tech outage to their teacher as stated in the current distance learning guidelines.”

Local government response

The Office of Personnel Management said Tuesday night that federal offices in the D.C. region will be open, but that employees will have the option for telework or unscheduled leave.

Elsewhere, FBI Winchester is closed for first and second shifts Wednesday.

Metro service may be impacted

Metro said it’s closely monitoring the weather, which could impact its service.

Metrorail is expected to operate on a regular weekday schedule, but scattered delays are possible, because de-icer trains will be running to ensure tracks stay clear.

Metrobus riders may also run into delays or detours.