Man dead after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-95 near Lorton

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 17, 2020, 9:28 AM

A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County on Thursday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. at the 165 mile marker.

According to police, a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of southbound I-95 when it was struck by a GMC Terrain.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

