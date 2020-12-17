Spirit flight skids off BWI taxiway after landing

A Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to BWI Marshall Airport skidded off a taxiway into the grass Thursday morning just after landing, the airline said.

#Breaking: Plane slides of runway @BWI_Airport, photos from @nbcwashington #Chopper4 show deep trench carved into mud by front landing gear of the Spirit Airlines Airbus 3 series. NO INJURIES. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/8zU1KEJKFi — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) December 17, 2020

“After safely landing and entering the taxiway this morning, the nose wheel of Spirit Airlines flight 696 slowly slid onto the grass while turning a corner and taxiing to the gate,” said Field Sutton, media relations manager for Spirit.

“All 111 Guests and Team Members are safe and were transported by bus to the terminal.”

Airport spokesman Jonathan Dean said that all passengers and baggage were transported to the airport terminal by 8:35 a.m.

An update on Spirit Airlines flight 696. pic.twitter.com/kzomq698ds — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 17, 2020

It happened around 6:18 a.m. on a morning where the region experienced a lot of icy conditions after the season’s first major storm. Those conditions led to a number of accidents on area roads and prompted some school systems to change their plans for the day.

The airport received 1.6 inches of snow as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.