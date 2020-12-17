CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Spirit flight skids off…

Spirit flight skids off BWI taxiway after landing

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

December 17, 2020, 9:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to BWI Marshall Airport skidded off a taxiway into the grass Thursday morning just after landing, the airline said.

“After safely landing and entering the taxiway this morning, the nose wheel of Spirit Airlines flight 696 slowly slid onto the grass while turning a corner and taxiing to the gate,” said Field Sutton, media relations manager for Spirit.

“All 111 Guests and Team Members are safe and were transported by bus to the terminal.”

Airport spokesman Jonathan Dean said that all passengers and baggage were transported to the airport terminal by 8:35 a.m.

It happened around 6:18 a.m. on a morning where the region experienced a lot of icy conditions after the season’s first major storm. Those conditions led to a number of accidents on area roads and prompted some school systems to change their plans for the day.

The airport received 1.6 inches of snow as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up