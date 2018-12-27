PHOTOS: Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018

Take a look back at the remarkable weather that bellowed through the nation's capital in 2018 through some amazing images.

WASHINGTON — If the weather in 2018 could be summed up in one word that word would be “wet.”

After repeated downpours during the spring, summer and fall, D.C.’s precipitation total for the year reached an all-time high in mid-December, surpassing 61.33 inches, breaking a record set in 1889.

The year will also be remembered for its frigid beginning, ferocious windstorm and curiously timed spring and fall snow.

Click through the gallery for a look back at the remarkable weather that bellowed through the nation’s capital in 2018.

1) A frigid beginning The year began at the height of a remarkable cold snap. It was the coldest stretch of weather in the D.C. area since 1989. Powerful cold fronts pushed arctic air into the region during the final week of 2017. From Christmas through the first week of the new year, highs remained near or below freezing for 12 consecutive days. Lows in the single digits and teens were common. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

