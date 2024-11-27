Missed opportunities end Spirit’s NWSL championship dreams, but future remains bright in DC

While in defeat, Saturday's NWSL Championship match was evidence for many of the Washington Spirit's growth and a snapshot of its upcoming future.

With seconds remaining in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship, Trinity Rodman rushed forward toward the penalty area, looking to make one more play to help the Washington Spirit tie the game. As she ran closer towards the goal, an Orlando Pride defender slide-tackled the ball away from Rodman, leaving her on the ground as time ticked away.

Once the referee blew the final whistle, Rodman sat up and watched Brazilian soccer star Marta on her knees, celebrating with her Orlando teammates. All the 22-year-old could do is wonder about what could have been.

“It’s a bummer losing,” Rodman said. “I think we had way too many opportunities not to finish, at least one … It’s a bummer. It sucks.”

The Washington Spirit entered 2024 with no coach, an unsettled roster and an unclear path for its future. Changes throughout the year cleared way for the Spirit to become one of the league’s elite teams. While in defeat, Saturday’s NWSL Championship match was evidence for supporters of Washington’s growth and a snapshot of its upcoming future.

Championship fall

Washington entered Saturday’s final as an underdog, despite its second-place finish and tying Orlando with 18 regular-season victories. Striker Barbra Banda, who’s menacing presence tormented the Spirit during the regular season, drove by the defense with ease multiple times before finally capitalizing in the 37th minute for the game’s only goal.

Yet, it was the Spirit who outshot the NWSL Shield winners 25-9 and kept 58% of the ball possession. Finding its scoring touch proved to be its downfall. Ashley Hatch’s header late in the first half smacked off the post while Rosemonde Kouassi’s attempt in the second half landed in the arms of goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse.

In their postgame comments, multiple players, including Rodman, tried to take the blame for the end result. Defender Esme Morgan said she should have pressed harder when facing off against Banda before she scored.

Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury — who lifted Washington to the final with three saves during a penalty kick shootout in the semifinals — said she missed “a routine save” and should have closed off the space before the shot.

“This was ours,” the captain said, holding back tears.

Before heading to the locker room, defender Casey Krueger said while Orlando deserved to win, she was proud of her teammates and promised that “we’re going to be back” at the championship game next year.

Washington Spirit midfielder Hal Hershfelt, center left, looks on as the Orlando Pride celebrates after winning the NWSL championship soccer game at CPKC Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann Orlando Pride forward Marta dribbles past Washington Spirit midfielder Makenna Morris during the NWSL championship at CPKC Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (Courtesy NWSL) Courtesy NWSL Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos attempts to control the ball away from an Orlando Pride player battle for the ball during the NWSL championship at CPKC Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (Courtesy NWSL) Courtesy NWSL Orlando Pride defender Kerry Abello, left, and Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, right, battle for the ball during the first half the NWSL championship at CPKC Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann Washington Spirit players pose for photos at a fan appreciation event at Audi Field on Nov. 25, 2024. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Two Washington Spirit fans pose with mascot PK at a fan appreciation event at Audi Field on Nov. 25, 2024. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo

Successful run

While the final will be remembered for Orlando’s triumph, Washington’s comeback year cannot be ignored.

After missing out on the postseason for the second consecutive season, changes were made before 2024. Owner Michele Kang brought in Jonatan Giráldez, regarded as one of the most sought-after head coaches in women’s soccer, to lead the club into a new project. Washington had been a revolving door of managers since its 2021 title win and players wanted stability.

With Giráldez tied up with Spanish side FC Barcelona Femení until mid-June, assistant coach Adrián González took over on an interim basis while general manager Mark Krikorian continued to handle roster reconstruction. On draft day, Washington traded two fan favorites for picks that became the cornerstones of its successful rookie class: Croix Bethune and Hal Hershfelt.

Bethune became an instant star, stunning opponents with her quick passing and footwork. She scored five goals, a new rookie record, and recorded 10 assists in 17 games before an ACL tear sidelined her for the rest of the season.

Hershfelt fit in perfectly in the Spirit’s midfield as she started all but two games. Her ball-winning abilities and passing abilities led her to become an alternate during the U.S. women’s national team gold medal run in the Paris Olympics.

Once Giráldez was in town, the results remained positive despite losing players to season-ending injuries, including leading scorer Ouleymata Sarr (8 goals) and midfielder Andi Sullivan. The additions of Kouassi and Colombia midfielder Leicy Santos lessened the blow as Washington adjusted without some of key players.

On the field, Washington’s pressing attack surprised teams with the Spirit going on two different four-game winning streaks. It finished the regular season in second place in the standings, a far cry from missing the playoffs last year by a single point. In the playoffs, the Spirit needed late game heroics and extra time to qualify to its second championship game in four years.

“There is so much to be proud of. So much,” Kingsbury said after the final. “Hopefully, in time, we can all smile and look back it, but its going to hurt for some time.”

Fans led record-breaking charge forward

As investment into the team grew, in the stands, Washington broke new attendance ground as it played a second full season at Audi Field.

The Spirit averaged over 10,000 fans a match at the D.C. venue. When Washington hosted both of its playoff games, it was in front of sellout crowds of over 19,000 spectators, which is the first time in franchise history that consecutive matches were sold out.

After years of toiling away in the suburbs, Washington showed its support is expanding further than before. Yet, Kang told WTOP in August she will be patient with results on the field to have all the teams under her ownership team compete for a title.

Hundreds of Spirit supporters flew out to Kansas City for the final, wearing old and new merchandise, hoping to celebrate a title. Even after the loss, once the team returned to D.C., hundreds welcomed them home in a fan appreciation event in front of Audi Field.

In an Q&A segment, Giráldez thanked a crowd of supporters for their support during the Spirit’s run to the final. However, he wanted them to know one thing: Next season will bring more growth into his project in Washington, but the objective remains the same.

“We need to give the people what they deserve: a f—–g trophy,” Giráldez said.

