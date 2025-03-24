Mark Krikorian steps down as Washington Spirit’s general manager

Two games into its new season, the Washington Spirit said general manager Mark Krikorian is stepping down.

In a statement, Krikorian — who is also the team president of soccer operations — said after much consideration, he told club owner Michele Kang that he would step down from the role after his contract expired in February. Kang asked him to stay on through the start of the season and help see the Spirit through one more offseason.

“When I came here in the spring of 2022, I wanted to help establish the Spirit as a perennial contender in the NWSL and one of the best clubs in the world,” Krikorian said. “I felt that over the past three years we built a foundation that can last while assembling a roster that can immediately compete for championships.”

Krikorian, 64, joined Washington in 2022 after spending the last 17 years in the college ranks, coaching Florida State and winning three national championships.

Months into his tenure, he fired head coach Kris Ward after an incident between Ward and a player at a training session. After multiple interim coaches and one season with Mark Parsons, he brought in Jonatan Giráldez, regarded as one of the most sought-after managers in women’s soccer, to lead the Spirit in 2024.

Krikorian’s vast knowledge of the college scene and the current player pool in the National Women’s Soccer League helped Washington quickly rebuild its roster heading into the 2024 season. He brought in two free agents, forward Brittany Ratcliffe and U.S. women’s national team defender Casey Krueger, and signed Colombian midfielder Leicy Santos.

Then, on draft night, Washington drafted six players, five of which were critical in the Spirit’s run to the NWSL Championship. Midfielder Croix Bethune, who was selected with the third overall pick, was named NWSL Rookie of the Year while fifth overall pick Hal Hershfelt became an alternate for the U.S. women’s national team in the Paris Olympics.

Washington would go on to record a club record 19 wins and a berth into the 2024 NWSL Championship.

“From the beginning, Mark helped build a culture of excellence and success,” Kang said. “His vision and execution have been integral in making the Washington Spirit one of the league’s top teams. On behalf of the club, I want to thank him for his leadership and wish him and Linda the very best.”

His departure comes as star forward Trinity Rodman is playing out the final year of her contract. Kang told reporters the Spirit will do “everything in our power” to re-sign her to a new deal.

The Spirit is 1-1 to start the 2025 season after losing its home opener Saturday against the Kansas City Current.

Washington’s Sporting Director James Hocken and assistant general manager Nathan Minion will take over Krikorian’s responsibilities on an interim capacity.

