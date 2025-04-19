Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman will take indefinite leave of absence to treat back injury

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman will take time off from soccer indefinitely to focus on healing a back injury.

“Trinity is taking time away from team activities to manage her back,” a Spirit spokesperson told WTOP on Saturday. “We look forward to her returning when she’s healthy.”

Rodman, 22, was listed as “out” on Washington’s availability report for Saturday’s match against the Orlando Pride, which the Spirit won 1-0. She is scheduled to receive treatment in London.

The Washington Post first reported Rodman’s injury status.

Following Saturday’s match, Washington head coach Jonatan Giráldez said he couldn’t comment on Rodman’s injury as his focus in the last few days has been entirely on planning for the Orlando match.

“In the next days, I will have information I will be able to share,” Giráldez said.

Rodman has been battling a back injury since the end of the 2024 season, causing her to miss much of Washington’s preseason and the Challenge Cup on March 7. She made her first appearance of the year on March 14 during the Spirit’s 2-1 win over Houston.

She’s played four games this season for Washington, totaling 165 minutes, and made one start.

Earlier this month, she returned to play for the U.S. women’s national team after an eight-month absence, scoring a goal in the United States’ 2-0 win against Brazil in a friendly rematch of the Paris Olympics gold-medal match.

Rodman addressed her injury following Washington’s match against Bay FC in late March, stating the problem is not one specific thing but how her back is structured.

“I don’t think my back will ever be the way it was my rookie year, which is unfortunate,” Rodman told reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

