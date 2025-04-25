Despite injuries, Washington Spirit ready for ‘Battle of the East’ match vs. Gotham

Heading into its match against reigning NWSL champions Orlando Pride, the Washington Spirit listed 11 players out with injuries, including star forward Trinity Rodman.

Washington Spirit defense Gabby Carle (14) during an NWSL soccer match in Houston, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)(AP/Matt Patterson) Washington Spirit defense Gabby Carle (14) during an NWSL soccer match in Houston, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)(AP/Matt Patterson) Heading into its regular season match against the reigning NWSL champions Orlando Pride last Saturday, the Washington Spirit listed 11 players out with injuries, including star forward Trinity Rodman.

In the face of adversity, Washington went to Florida and escaped with a 1-0 victory over the Pride.

Heading into this Saturday’s matinee match against Gotham FC, defender Gabby Carle said Washington’s resiliency will need to appear once again as they prepare to take on another NWSL rival at home.

“I trust everyone on this roster, and we have a very deep roster, and anyone that we put on the field, I fully trust and we fully trust as a team,” Carle said. “Looking forward to having some players come back slowly but surely in the coming weeks.”

Washington (4-1-0, 12 points) held off Orlando’s attack, which features NWSL Championship MVP Barbra Banda and Brazilian star Marta. Despite a 20-9 shot discrepancy, the Spirit kept the pair at bay, while striker Gift Monday capitalized on an error by goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse for the game’s lone goal.

“It was a very gritty performance, very resilient performance,” Carle said. “I think we fought hard for each other. I think we were very disciplined, especially in the back. So it allowed us to not have them concede, essentially, and when they don’t concede, and as long as you have this one action that leads to a goal, then you win.”

The victory came with Washington remaining short on players due to long-term injuries. But it has also allowed the team to test new formations with players who can play multiple positions. On defense, Washington has changed from playing with four to playing with three center backs and two wing backs, including Carle, who can provide additional support in attack.

“We just want to fight for one another, want to sacrifice on the field for the player next to you, and I think that’s something special with us,” she said. “That came from the fact that we have dealt with adversity in the past. I think it just it allowed us to get this mentality.”

Carle has been battling an injury as well. The defender broke the fifth metacarpal in her right hand during the Spirit’s match against Bay FC in late March. Carle — who was also celebrating her 50th appearance with Washington — was subbed out in the 78th minute after sustaining the injury.

“It was the first game that I decided to show up in heels,” she said. “And so, I had to go to the emergency room with my red heels at 1 a.m. to get my finger put back in place.

Carle has played with a cast on her right arm since, with doctors changing it every week due to the smell, she said. Heading to the Gotham match, the defender has a new cast with some flexibility in her hand before transitioning to a soft cast and rehab.

“Finally, I can have some hand movement,” she said, moving her fingers up and down. “I can say ‘Hi,’ which is nice.”

Saturday’s match presents a new challenge: Spanish forward Esther González, who leads the league in goals (6) and shots on target (12). Carle called González a “very off the front, intelligent player” who presents a more tactical challenge compared to Banda’s in-behind running.

“Your mindset has to change from I have to respect the space to I have to get tight on this person so that she can’t play her game,” Carle said.

Gotham brings other forward threats as well that Washington’s defense will need to monitor, Carle said, including Silver Spring, Maryland, native Midge Purce and Brazilian Geyse.

However, Washington will have additional support coming from the home fans and the “Audi Rowdy” faithful heading to the match in Southwest, D.C. Carle embraces the rivalry, saying the “insane” energy supporters gave the Spirit when the two teams faced off during last year’s quarterfinals could provide an additional push that a shorthanded Washington needs to win.

“It’s New York versus D.C.,” she said. “Obviously, we’re quite far apart, but in terms of the NWSL, that’s as close as it gets for us. And so there’s this hype around playing Gotham. We want to win for us, for our fans. It’s just this sense of pride if we win this game.”

