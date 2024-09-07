‘Opportunity of a lifetime’: Magic Johnson becomes investor in NWSL’s Washington Spirit

The Washington Spirit have added a new and recognizable name to its investor group: NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Johnson, whose given name is Earvin, announced his purchase of a stake into the National Women’s Soccer League club during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Thursday alongside team owner Michele Kang.

On Friday, Johnson — donning the club’s black home jersey — appeared for the first time as a Spirit investor at a youth soccer clinic at Ida B. Wells Middle School in Northwest D.C. Afterward, he received a round of applause after being introduced by D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee before speaking to students inside the school’s gymnasium.

“Women’s sports are on the rise, probably bigger than any other sport,” Johnson said. “When Michele called and we met, it was a no brainer for me, and I’m just happy to be a Spirit owner.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers star met with Kang, and the pair immediately connected over sports. Johnson was impressed with her work in owning three women’s soccer teams, while still keeping the standards high in Washington by acquiring highly skilled players and adding “a world class team of coaches (and) trainers.”

“We have the same mindset,” Johnson said. “We believe in excellence and doing things in a first-class manner, and she’s competitive like I am, so it was just easy for me to say yes.”

Kang said meeting the NBA Hall of Famer was “surreal,” but once they began talking about sports, she wanted Johnson to be involved in Washington. Johnson agreed, adding that working with a partner like Kang and the Spirit is “an opportunity of a lifetime.”

“While he may be physically living in LA I think that his actually connections to D.C. are potentially deeper,” she said. “I am absolutely grateful for him to come to D.C. and be part of our family.

While terms of Johnson’s investment into the Spirit were not disclosed, Kang said his involvement is more than financial. She referenced Johnson’s time a star player during the 1980s and his business acumen after his playing career. Along with his community engagement, Kang said his leadership and mentorship will be an excellent addition to her NWSL club.

“One of the major reasons why I’m just grateful for his involvement is that it’s not only somebody like Magic could be a role model for our players, but even me as an owner,” Kang said. “There’s so much to learn in the sports world and how to really turn the Spirit into sort of a long-lasting championship team.”

Johnson’s investment in the Spirit comes after he joined Josh Harris’ ownership group to purchase the Washington Commanders last year. He also has shares in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC.

“Now I’ll be in D.C. a lot. I thought I’d be here only on Sundays,” he said jokingly.

Johnson acknowledged he still needs to learn more about the Spirit, but has started to watch previous matches as part of the deal. He praised Washington’s U.S. women’s national team players that won gold in the Paris Olympics — Trinity Rodman, Croix Bethune and Casey Krueger — and said he plans to meet Spirit players before their Saturday match against Portland.

Immediately following Thursday’s announcement, Spirit midfielder Hal Hershfelt — who was an alternate for the U.S. at the Paris Olympics — told WTOP that the new investor signals a shift in women’s sports.

“That’s just insane,” Hershfelt said. “I think it just goes to show how much the women’s game has grown recently to have big time investors like that, so it’s really cool for us.”

Kang said the additional of other investors for Washington in the future are “absolutely” on the table. The addition of Johnson comes after Kang named her international multi-team women’s soccer organization Kynisca Sports International, with a goal to raise $100 million to support women’s sports.

In the meantime, the focus returns to on the field as Washington sits in second place in the NWSL standings. Johnson hopes the team continues its run of form heading into the latter portion of the regular season.

“We understand that we have a team that can win the championship,” Johnson said. “So what Michele and I want now is for them to stay healthy, and get us to November, get us to the playoffs, and then take it from there.”

WTOP’s Emily Venezky and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

