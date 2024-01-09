Washington Spirit hires FC Barcelona Femení’s Jonatan Giráldez as new head coach

The Washington Spirit women's soccer team is aiming big with its newest coaching hire, bringing in Jonatan Giráldez, the current manager for Champions League winners FC Barcelona Femení.

Barcelona's Spanish head coach Jonatan Giraldez celebrates his team's victory at the end of the UEFA Women's Champions League final football match between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg in Philips Stadium, in Eindhoven, on June 3, 2023. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)(AFP via Getty Images/JOHN THYS)

The 32-year-old Spaniard becomes Washington’s sixth coach in three years, transitioning stateside after gaining rapid success in three years with the Catalan giants, making him one of the most in-demand managers in women’s soccer. Giráldez replaces Mark Parsons, who was let go after one season after the Spirit failed to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the team and become part of the Washington Spirit family,” Giráldez said in a statement. “It’s a great honor and a greater responsibility to help bring the club to the next level, so I will dedicate my heart and soul to make everyone around the team proud and part of something great.”

Washington owner Michele Kang said in a statement that after an “extensive global, data-driven search” to find the Spirit’s new coach, Giráldez ticked all the boxes, adding that “the results speak for themselves.”

“We are grateful for his decision to join us,” Kang said. “He will help take the Spirit to the next leveI for both players and fans.”

Washington had been linked with Giráldez since December after it was reported that he was not returning to Barcelona once his contract expires at the end of its season. His decision came during an impasse over contract talks, when, Giráldez said, he received a job offer. He accepted the new role and quickly communicated it with family members and Barcelona officials.

“When the president of that club says ‘we want you’ with that kind of offer, my goal was not to be kidding around or improve my standing,” Giráldez said in a December news conference. “This is a professional and family decision.”

While he did not name Washington, news outlets out of Spain began reporting that he would “quintuple his current salary” once he joins the Spirit.

The club did not release any financial details.

According to Spirit officials, Giráldez will join the Spirit following the end of Barcelona’s season in June. An interim coach will manage Washington during preseason — which opens after Jan. 22 — and a portion of the National Women’s Soccer League season. League play begins on March 16, with all teams playing 26 matches over 25 weeks.

Barcelona newspaper El Periodico reported that Washington attempted to buy out the remainder of Giráldez’s contract but he refused, stating his desire to finish the season with Barcelona.

Giráldez got his start coaching several youth sides with the Catalonia women’s regional football team before joining Barcelona as an assistant in 2019. After the Catalan club won its first UEFA Champions League title in 2021, he was appointed as head coach.

Under Giráldez, the Blaugrana have dominated women’s soccer in Spain, winning six titles — including a Champions League title of his own in 2023 — while bringing up world-class players such as two-time Ballon d’Or Féminin winner Alexia Putellas and English defender Lucy Bronze. Barcelona’s successful 2023 season made Giráldez a FIFA Women’s Coach Award nominee.

Now, Giráldez will be leading a Washington side that finished in eighth place (7-9-6) with 30 points, one point shy from qualifying to the playoffs. After a solid start to the 2023 campaign, the Spirit won one of their final seven regular-season games, scoring only four times during that span.

However, he won’t be short on talent nor investment. Kang, who became Spirit majority owner in 2022, has continued investing in the team, moving them full-time to Audi Field, while adding to her soccer portfolio and acquiring the London City Lionesses in English soccer’s second division.

Washington also has one of the more talent-rich rosters in the NWSL at Giráldez’s disposal, featuring U.S. women’s national team players Trinity Rodman, Ashely Sanchez, Andi Sullivan and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury. Spirit officials hope these can help bring Washington back to championship glory once again.

“Jona knows how to develop players into champions,” said Spirit President of Soccer Operations Mark Krikorian. “He will bring a beautiful style of play to the Spirit that we know our fans will enjoy.”

