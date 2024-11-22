Washington Spirit embrace underdog role heading into NWSL championship

Washington will take on an Orlando Pride side that dominated the NWSL regular season and easily advanced through the postseason. However, Spirit players and coaches say they are ready to prove the doubters wrong.

Heading into a penalty kick shootout during its National Women’s Soccer League semifinal match Sunday, Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury called on her teammates to score. She promised to be there, in goal, making saves.

One by one, as a Spirit player scored, the two-time Goalkeeper of the Year blocked a Gotham FC shot. By the third attempt, Kingsbury guessed right again, diving right to slap down the ball before grabbing onto it for the win. Her teammates quickly mauled her in celebration in front of a sold-out crowd at D.C.’s Audi Field.

The Washington Spirit heads to familiar territory Saturday, playing in its second NWSL Championship game in four years. Despite its strong season and late-game heroics in the playoffs, the Spirit enter the final as underdogs, taking on an Orlando Pride side that dominated the league and swept through postseason play with ease.

Players and coaches alike cherish the role and say they are ready to prove the doubters wrong.

“We celebrated that win on Saturday, and now it’s our heads down already talking about Orlando,” forward Trinity Rodman said. “There’s not even really a reflection on Gotham, just because it’s going to be such a different game, and it’s really just about us.”

A showdown in KC

Washington heads to Saturday’s final after two nerve-wracking home playoff wins over Bay FC and NJ/NY Gotham FC. Both matches required late game heroics and extra time to set the Spirit’s course to its second championship game in four years.

Defender Gabby Carle describe Washington’s playoff journey as “a fairy tale.”

“This team never says die,” she said.

Standing in Washington’s way is top-seeded Orlando Pride, who won the NWSL Shield for the best record regular season (18-2-6) after five seasons of not even making it to the playoffs. The Florida-based side are led by its attacking tandem of Zambian striker Barbra Banda and Brazilian legend Marta, who have combined to score 22 of the team’s 46 goals.

Orlando swept the Spirit in regular season play, winning the first encounter in April 3-2 in D.C., with Banda recording a goal and assist. In their second encounter in August, Orlando won at home 2-0, but multiple Spirit players, including Rodman and Colombian midfielder Leicy Santos, missed the match due to injury.

Head coach Jonatan Giráldez, who joined Washington midseason, said Tuesday despite the team’s short numbers in August, he believes his side were the better team and gave Orlando’s defense fits. Despite the Pride’s regular season success, he promised Saturday will be a different game.

“We are underdogs, and we are happy with that,” he said.

“Winner takes all so, just got to be ready for anything, and can’t really rely too much on what’s happened in the past, because again, it is a final, and they could throw everything at us,” Kingsbury said.

Yet, Washington’s year has been filled with success as well. After missing out on the postseason last season by one point, the Spirit were dominant in large stretches this year, going on two different four-game winning streaks and finishing second in the standings.

The Spirit’s rookie class of Croix Bethune, Hal Hershfelt, Courtney Brown, Heather Stainbrook and Makenna Morris have provided depth and versatility as injuries mounted. Even as Bethune — who recently was awarded both NWSL Rookie and Midfielder of the Year awards — and midfielder Andi Sullivan were ruled out for season-ending injuries, Washington has pressed forward with its high pressing attack, led by Ashley Hatch, Santos and Rodman.

Rodman said she does not like the underdog label, echoing the Spirit’s on-field success. However, she plans to use the “zero pressure” placed on her and her teammates to focus on the main goal: winning Saturday.

“We’re just going to use that as motivation, because we’ve been sitting at the top of the table the entire season, but somehow we’re still underdogs,” she said. “Doesn’t really make sense.”

Past and present

The Spirit last won the NWSL Championship in 2021, and only six players remain from that title-winning roster. Since then, Washington has made multiple changes, including the takeover of Michele Kang as its primary owner. The team plays all its home games in D.C. in front of large crowds, while it also added NBA legend and businessman Magic Johnson as an investor, garnering more mainstream attention than years prior.

The Spirit’s growth comes as the NWSL has grown in attention, signing a new media rights deal before the start of the 2024 season with Amazon, ION, ESPN and CBS. Teams across the league have experienced rising attendance, and Saturday’s final is taking place in the first stadium dedicated specifically for women’s soccer.

Both mayors from D.C. and Orlando have joined in the fun leading into the final, with each one wagering to shine its opposing team’s colors on a city landmark should that club win.

Kingsbury said her and her Spirit teammates are ready to give another stellar performance to surround the NWSL Championship trophy in black and yellow.

“We’ve always believed in ourselves this whole time,” Kingsbury said. “I think we’ll show that on the field that we know we can be the champions and hopefully, that’s how we end the year.”

