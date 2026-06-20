Rays play the Nationals on home winning streak

Washington is 39-37 overall and 23-15 on the road. The Nationals rank second in the NL with 98 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Washington Nationals (39-37, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (42-30, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (4-4, 3.98 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rays: Ian Seymour (3-0, 4.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -121, Nationals -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they play the Washington Nationals.

Tampa Bay is 42-30 overall and 25-9 at home. The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.92.

Washington is 39-37 overall and 23-15 on the road. The Nationals rank second in the NL with 98 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Aranda has 10 doubles and 12 home runs for the Rays. Victor Mesa Jr. is 4 for 23 with a home run over the past 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with 37 extra base hits (17 doubles and 20 home runs). Luis Garcia is 11 for 35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Steven Wilson: 60-Day IL (back), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Heasley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (groin), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: day-to-day (illness), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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