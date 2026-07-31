Commanders envision loud new DC stadium built to draw fans, players and major events

The Washington Commanders want their planned stadium at the former RFK Stadium site to deliver an imposing home-field advantage while becoming a destination for fans, players and some of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The Washington Commanders want their planned stadium at the former RFK Stadium site to deliver an imposing home-field advantage while becoming a destination for fans, players and some of the world’s biggest sporting events.

In an interview with Bloomberg Sports, Commanders President Mark Clouse said the team’s vision is for a venue designed specifically for the nation’s capital — one that fits into the fabric of the District and stands alongside the city’s monuments.

A louder, closer experience

Clouse told Bloomberg the goal is to make the stadium an intimidating place for visiting teams. He said the design would bring Commanders fans close to the action and unite the crowd around the team’s pursuit of championships.

“Our goal is to make the most terrifying stadium in the world to come play in,” Clouse said in the interview. “I want visiting teams to look at their schedule and circle the date they’re coming to D.C. and be terrified by that.”

The stadium would be engineered for noise, according to Bloomberg, with the team aiming to re-create the original RFK Stadium’s famously shaking seats. Clouse said the new version would be structurally sound.

A stage for major events

Clouse described the planned $3.7 billion complex to Bloomberg as “the nation’s stadium,” with ambitions extending beyond Commanders games.

He said the venue could host events including the Super Bowl, WrestleMania and the 2031 Women’s World Cup, giving fans additional reasons to come to the stadium and positioning D.C. to pursue marquee competitions.

A stadium designed for D.C.

Clouse said the setting narrowed the team’s design choices because the project had to feel at home in Washington rather than resemble a stadium that could be built anywhere.

“I don’t think you could just build any stadium in Washington, D.C.,” he told Bloomberg. “I think you had to figure out a way, from a design standpoint, to fit into the fabric of the district.”

Clouse said the team ultimately landed in “a really great spot” after internal discussions over different design elements.

The new stadium is expected to open around 2030, according to Bloomberg’s article.

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