Braves host the Nationals, try to continue home win streak

Washington Nationals (55-55, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (64-45, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday, 7:15…

Washington Nationals (55-55, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (64-45, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Foster Griffin (12-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (6-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -127, Nationals +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Atlanta has a 64-45 record overall and a 33-20 record at home. Braves hitters have a collective .413 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

Washington has a 55-55 record overall and a 32-21 record in road games. The Nationals have a 24-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Braves are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 54 extra base hits (26 doubles and 28 home runs). Ozzie Albies is 9 for 42 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

CJ Abrams has 21 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 82 RBIs while hitting .289 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14 for 42 with three doubles, two triples and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Brad Lord: 15-Day IL (side), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 15-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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