Braves take on the Nationals in first of 4-game series

Washington Nationals (55-54, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (63-45, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15…

Washington Nationals (55-54, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (63-45, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-0); Braves: Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -152, Nationals +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves start a four-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Atlanta has a 32-20 record in home games and a 63-45 record overall. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

Washington has a 55-54 record overall and a 32-20 record on the road. The Nationals have gone 42-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Harris II leads the Braves with a .293 batting average, and has 21 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 61 RBIs. Drake Baldwin is 12 for 37 with two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

CJ Abrams has 21 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 82 RBIs while hitting .292 for the Nationals. Dylan Crews is 11 for 35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Brad Lord: 15-Day IL (side), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 15-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Irvin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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