Upper Marlboro woman charged in fatal Northwest DC hit-and-run

A Maryland woman has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Northwest D.C., according to D.C. police.

A Maryland woman has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Foggy Bottom, according to D.C. police.

Shaneia Gregnesia Lincoln, 34, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested Monday on a D.C. Superior Court warrant, the MPD said. Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force took her into custody.

The charge stems from an April 18 crash at 23rd and L streets NW that killed 61-year-old Dawn Ciccone of Northwest D.C., police said.

Second District officers responded to the intersection at about 11:11 a.m. for a reported hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to police. Officers found Ciccone critically injured in the roadway. D.C. Fire and EMS took her to a hospital, where she died.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2026 Jeep Wrangler was traveling south in the 1100 block of 23rd Street Northwest, police said. Other vehicles were waiting in a designated lane to turn left onto L Street.

Police said the Jeep passed those vehicles and turned left from the middle lane, which was not a turn lane. Ciccone was crossing L Street in a crosswalk when the Jeep struck her, according to police.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene, police said.

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