Braves overcome 3-run deficit to beat the Nationals 5-4

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski homered and the Atlanta Braves overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Thursday night.

Nationals Braves Baseball Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes delivers to a Washington Nationals batter during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball Washington Nationals' Daylen Lile reacts while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and former Atlanta Braves center fielder Andruw Jones is recognized before a baseball game between the Braves and the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and former Atlanta Braves center fielder Andruw Jones is recognized before a baseball game between the Braves and the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball Atlanta Braves' Mike Yastrzemski hits a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. reactis after flying out to right field to end the game against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Carson Palmquist reacts after allowing the Atlanta Braves to score two run during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball Washington Nationals third baseman Jorbit Vivas, left, collides with Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, right as Abrams catches an infield fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Nationals Braves Baseball Atlanta Braves' Mike Yastrzemski (18) reacts with Braves third base coach Tommy Watkins (84) while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski homered and the Atlanta Braves overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Thursday night.

Ozzie Albies’ two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie for the Braves, who managed just four hits. Eight of Atlanta’s last nine games have been decided by one run.

Victor Mederos (1-0) picked up the first win of his four-year career, giving up a run in an inning of work. Dylan Lee worked a perfect eighth and Raisel Iglesias earned a save for the second straight night, giving him 23 on the season.

Daylen Lile hit two of the three solo home runs for the Nationals off Braves starter Grant Holmes. Lile has 13 for the season. The third was by Luis Garcia Jr., who also had a run-scoring triple and was 3 for 5.

The Nationals have hit 48 homers in July. That is one off the franchise for a month of 49 set in September 2012.

Nationals starter Jake Irvin (2-5) made his first start since May 23, when he no-hit the Braves in Atlanta over five innings before going on the injured list the next day.

He retired the first 10 before Acuña lifted a ball into the Braves’ bullpen that cut the Nationals’ lead to 3-1. Irvin gave up five runs in five innings, including a two-run shot to Yastrzemski in the fifth.

The Nationals stranded six runners in scoring position.

Up next

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (6-6, 3.96 ERA) was set to face LHP Foster Griffin (12-2, 2.76) on Friday in the second game of the four-game series.

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