CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US nears 5 million virus cases | Urgency grows on federal COVID-19 relief | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals go all-in with…

Nationals go all-in with 50-50 raffle this year

John Domen

August 2, 2020, 6:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One of the features of Washington Nationals home games, and a number of other professional sporting events too, is the 50-50 raffle — giving one lucky fan the chance to go home with a few extra dollars, while the rest of the money usually goes to some kind of charitable donation.

But with no fans in Nationals Park, the team can’t really do that this year. But as weird as baseball is in 2020, the Nats are coming up with something new.

“What we can do is help fans contribute not only to Nationals Philanthropies, but also organizations that are doing good, and in some cases, even partner with our players,” said Tal Alter, CEO of Nationals Philanthropies.

The organization is encouraging fans to donate online what they would have spent on tickets. Half the money will go to Nationals Philanthropies, while the other half will go to various local nonprofits.

“For every home series, we will have a new partner,” said Alter.

In the first series against the Yankees, for instance, the Nationals teamed up with Adam Eaton’s choice of the Dragonfly Foundation, which helps families with pediatric cancer.

Alter said the next home series will feature another local nonprofit.

“We are a platform, the brand of the Washington Nationals is a civic brand,” said Alter.

“We want to use the platform that we have to bring people into our philanthropic umbrella, to do more to support local organizations, and to help our fans and our community at large.”

The next home game — without in-house attendance — is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, when the New York Mets take on the Nationals.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up