Fight resumes: Nationals finally open 2020 season

The Washington Nationals will finally open defense of their first World Series title Thursday, 119 days after their 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin.

Major League Baseball is kicking off its truncated 60-game schedule in Washington, where Nationals Park will be without fans in attendance for the nationally televised Opening Day game between the Nats and the New York Yankees. The game starts at 7:08 p.m.

Opening Day usually brings thousands of fans around the ballpark throughout the day. This year, however, is unlike any of the Nationals’ previous 15 seasons.

Before the game, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who is a self-proclaimed Nationals fan, will throw the ceremonial first pitch. The team is planning to raise a new 2019 World Series champions flag, and a previously recorded Presidents Race will be shown during the fourth inning.

“We definitely feel a connection with the fans so we’re really going to miss them and we’ll be thinking about them. We’ll be pumping in crowd noise to try to make up the difference,” reliever Sean Doolittle said.

“I think opening day, like I said, we’ve got that patch on our uniform sleeve that says world champs. Going out there to start to defend our championship is something we’ve been looking forward to since the end of October,” he said.

The Nationals also said a Black Lives Matter stencil will appear on the pitcher’s mound during games on opening weekend.

The opening game will feature a premium pitching matchup between Nationals ace Max Scherzer and new Yankee Gerrit Cole, who was a member of the Houston Astros team the Nationals defeated in the 2019 World Series.

The Nationals will again be propelled by an outstanding starting rotation manager Dave Martinez has dubbed “the Four Horses” — Scherzer, World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez.

“We’re getting those guys ready and they look good. I mean, they look really good,” Martinez said last week.

The return to the field comes with risks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Two Nationals players tested positive earlier this month, and delays in getting back test results led to a canceled practice two weeks ago.

The rough start to July prompted All-Star reliever Sean Doolittle to express concern about playing amid the pandemic.

“We haven’t done any of the things that other countries have done to bring sports back,” Doolittle said after the announcement.

“Sports are like the reward of a functioning society. And we’re trying to just bring it back, even though we taken none of the steps to flatten the curve.”

Veteran infielder Ryan Zimmerman was among the first major leaguers to opt out of the season, citing concerns about the health of his mother and his newborn son. Backup catcher Wellington Castillo and pitcher Joe Ross also will sit out.

Without them, the Nationals will attempt to become the first MLB team in two decades to win back-to-back World Series. Incidentally, the first step of that journey begins against the Yankees, who in 2000, capped a run of three titles in a row.

MLB’s current stretch is the longest drought without anyone winning consecutive championships in baseball’s century-plus history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.