Mystics ‘run it back’ with virtual championship celebration

On the day the Washington Mystics were supposed to raise their WNBA championship banner to the rafters at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, the team and its fans have taken to social media to celebrate the franchise’s first championship.

The coronavirus pandemic put on hold the Mystics’ season-opening game against the Los Angeles Sparks and the championship parade that was scheduled for Tuesday. In the meantime, the team has urged fans to send videos and messages to the team’s social media platforms using the hashtag, #TogetherAtHomeOpener.

Show us how your at-home Stics Swag! Share your photos, tag us, and use #TogetherAtHomeOpener & we might give you a shoutout. 📸 | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/7zCY9HSVtf — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 16, 2020

Players are expected to interact with fans throughout the day.

The festivities conclude with the first installment of the 5-part documentary, “Run it Back/Mystics: Journey to a Championship,” which chronicles the run to the Mystics’ first title. Episode 1 airs on Facebook Live at 5 p.m.