Mystics ‘run it back’ with virtual championship celebration

Rob Woodfork

May 16, 2020, 2:13 PM

Washington Mystics center Emma Meesseman holds the trophy in the locker room after Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

On the day the Washington Mystics were supposed to raise their WNBA championship banner to the rafters at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, the team and its fans have taken to social media to celebrate the franchise’s first championship.

The coronavirus pandemic put on hold the Mystics’ season-opening game against the Los Angeles Sparks and the championship parade that was scheduled for Tuesday. In the meantime, the team has urged fans to send videos and messages to the team’s social media platforms using the hashtag, #TogetherAtHomeOpener.

Players are expected to interact with fans throughout the day.

The festivities conclude with the first installment of the 5-part documentary, “Run it Back/Mystics: Journey to a Championship,” which chronicles the run to the Mystics’ first title. Episode 1 airs on Facebook Live at 5 p.m.

