Washington visits New York on 4-game road slide

Washington Mystics (16-27, 8-11 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (25-17, 13-5 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Mystics face New York Liberty.

The Liberty are 13-5 in Eastern Conference games. New York is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 84.5 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Mystics are 8-11 in conference play. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

New York scores 84.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 81.7 Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Liberty defeated the Mystics 89-63 in their last meeting on Aug. 28. Isabelle Harrison led the Liberty with 16 points, and Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 assists for the Liberty. Emma Meesseman is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Citron is averaging 15 points for the Mystics. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Mystics: 1-9, averaging 72.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Jacy Sheldon: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

