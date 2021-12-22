Washington’s Allen, Scherff named 2022 Pro Bowl starters

Local product Jonathan Allen has been named one of the Washington Football Team's two players voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl, joining five-time selection Brandon Scherff.

Local product Jonathan Allen and right guard Brandon Scherff of the Washington Football Team were voted to start in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Allen, a graduate of Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, is a first-time selection after leading the Washington defense in sacks (8.5), tackles for a loss (10) and quarterback hits (26). The 2017 first-round pick has already eclipsed his previous career highs in both sacks and QB hits with three games still to play.

Allen signed a four-year, $72 million contract extension before the start of the regular season.

Scherff, who turns 30 on Sunday, has played in nine of Washington’s 14 games this season. Pro Football Focus has given the right guard a 71.4 grade. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times so far in his career.

Scherff is playing on the franchise tag for the second straight season and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The former first team All-Pro has missed six of Washington’s 14 games, sidelined by a sprained MCL before landing on the COVID/reserve list last weekend.

Washington’s alternates are punter Tress Way (2nd alternate), long snapper Camaron Cheeseman (3rd alternate), running back Antonio Gibson (4th alternate), kick returner DeAndre Carter (4th alternate) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (5th alternate). Roster spots typically become available due to injury and the absence of Super Bowl participants.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NBC Sports Washington contributed to this report.