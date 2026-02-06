Remembering Sonny Jurgensen, ‘the greatest quarterback in our history’

Washingtonians are remembering the life and legacy of legendary quarterback Sonny Jurgensen. The Hall-of-Famer died Friday at the age of 91.

The Hall-of-Famer died Friday at the age of 91.

“I was shocked today when I heard the news,” said Frank Herzog, former WTOP broadcaster who shared broadcasting duties with Jurgensen and the late Sam Huff, calling radio play-by-play during Washington football games.

“I expected Sonny to live to 100,” Herzog said. “He was tough. He was ornery. He could do it. I was sure of it. You see, I was a big fan.”

During his 11 seasons with Washington’s football team, Jurgensen led the league in passing yards three times (1966, 1967, 1969), led in touchdown passes in 1967 and posted the NFL’s best completion percentage in 1970. He was also selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1960s.

By the time he retired in 1974, Jurgensen had amassed 2,433 completions, 32,224 passing yards, 255 touchdown passes and five 3,000-yard seasons.

“Sonny, Sam and Frank,” said legendary Washington cornerback Hall-of-Famer Darrell Green, referring to how the trio was identified during their broadcasts. “You’re not one of us until those guys crown you as one us.”

“Sonny Jurgensen was always just a great gentleman,” Green said. “That’s what I’ll remember about Sonny Jurgensen. And, of course, the greatest quarterback in our history.”

In a statement issued by the Commanders organization, the team said, “Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington football. He was a giant of the game, and a beloved part of our team’s identity. Our hearts and prayers are with Sonny’s family, friends and everyone who loved him.”

Born in Wilmington, North Carolina, Jurgensen chose to remain close to home for college, enrolling at Duke University. He earned first-team All-ACC honors twice and helped lead Duke to multiple conference championships and a victory in the 1955 Orange Bowl.

“He’s going to be well-missed. We loved him. Everybody loved him,” Green said. “What the man did and who the man is, second to none.”

Jurgensen retired at age 40, remaining active in the organization through broadcasting for 38 consecutive seasons.

“I think Sonny did think he could still play if he could play out of the shotgun and if he didn’t have to use his knees,” Herzog joked. “He didn’t mind being in front of the public on television and as a player, but he kind of squirmed being with the public, because people so much adored him, they wouldn’t leave him alone. And it got very uncomfortable for him.”

Jurgensen was traded to Washington by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1964 and made a quick impact in D.C. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and named second team all pro in his first season.

“All I ask of my blockers is four seconds,” Jurgensen once said. “I try to stay on my feet and not be forced out of the pocket … I beat people by throwing, not running. I won’t let them intimidate me into doing something which is not the best thing I can do.”

