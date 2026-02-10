Commanders try reversing last season’s dismal results with two first-time coordinators

As the Commanders seek to rebound from a 5-12 season, Dan Quinn introduced his two key additions: offensive coordinator David Blough and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Dan Quinn Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass David Blough Washington Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Daronte Jones Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Dan Quinn Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass David Blough Washington Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Daronte Jones Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Going from the highs of the 2024 NFC championship to a 5-12 record last season led Dan Quinn to consider changes. The Washington Commanders coach made several significant ones.

Quinn formally introduced two key additions to his staff on Tuesday: offensive coordinator David Blough and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. They replaced Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr.

Kingsbury, the former Arizona Cardinals head coach, and Whitt, a longtime Quinn colleague, moved on following the season.

“When there’s time for change, those are difficult conversations, discussions,” Quinn said. “At the end, you keep going back to what’s the best thing for the team.”

Offensively, that will mean using quarterback Jayden Daniels more under center and having a balanced run-pass attack. Washington under Kingsbury was far and away the league leader in shotgun and no-huddle usage.

Quinn elevated Blough, 30, a retired NFL quarterback with only two years of coaching experience. Blough worked with Daniels as the assistant QB coach the past two seasons and will keep elements of Kingsbury’s system that appealed to the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft.

“A new vision on how we want to go about it,” Quinn said.

Quinn emphasized that Daniels “wasn’t part of the staff selection, but he drives a lot of the thinking.” The coach said he kept the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year in the loop throughout the process, including the decision to move on from Kingsbury.

Blough’s five-year professional playing career began in 2019 and included stops in Detroit (twice), Minnesota and Arizona. That meant working with three notable offensive-minded coaches — Ben Johnson, Kevin O’Connell and Kingsbury — who run different schemes.

“You feel like every step along the way you prepare for these opportunities,” Blough said about his fast rise. “Surprise may not be the be exact feeling. It might be grateful.”

Jones spent the previous four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, including the final three as the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach under Brian Flores, the team’s defensive coordinator with a penchant for blitzing. The Commanders’ defense struggled last season and requires upgrades at all three levels this offseason.

Jones, who was raised as a Washington fan while growing up in the Maryland suburbs, demurred when asked for specifics on his formation approach.

“It’s not how they line up, it’s how they wind up,” Jones said.

Whatever changes Blough and Jones pitched, Quinn bought in.

“I felt their vision right away and the energy they have for it,” Quinn said. “I know we may talk of two first-time coordinators, but I also recognize everyone needs their first stop. I really feel like we’re going to set them up to succeed.”

NOTES: Other coaching staff changes announced include hiring former Falcons QB coach D.J. Williams for the same role in Washington. Williams is the son of Doug Williams, who led Washington to a Super Bowl title in the 1987 season. Wes Welker, longtime NFL receiver and returner, will join the offense in an unspecified role after spending 2025 as a personnel analyst. … Washington agreed to a 1-year contract extension with longtime punter Tress Way.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.