Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?

More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year.

With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of all county employee salaries through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

The county has 4,347 full-time employees, 347 part-time employees and 1,454 seasonal, temporary or provisional employees.

Kanchan Clark, medical director with the Community Services Agency, is the highest-paid employee at $323,000. Rounding out the top five are:

Psychiatrist Rajinderpal Singh – $293,007

County Attorney Michelle Robl – $290,460

Psychiatrist Laura Harvatine – $273,000

Psychiatrist Nina Khachiyants – $273,000

Robl is the highest-paid non-health department employee.

Rounding out the top five government services employees are:

Interim County Executive Elijah Johnson – $225,000

Fire and Rescue Chief Timothy Keen – $222,752

Police Chief Peter Newsham – $221,450

Executive Director of Economic Development Christina Winn – $213,045

The seven members of the Board of Supervisors representing magisterial districts are paid $43,422 each for their service. Board Chair Ann Wheeler, who is elected countywide, is paid $49,452.

The other three countywide elected officials are paid much more than Wheeler. Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth is paid $225,000, Sheriff Glen Hill’s salary is $214,277 and Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith is paid $188,382.

As InsideNoVa previously reported, county employees will be eligible for an up to 6% performance-based pay increase in the current fiscal year, which runs through June 30, 2023.

The Board of County Supervisors also approved a $1,000 bonus for all full-time county employees last week, along with $500 bonuses for part-time employees and $250 bonuses for seasonal staff.