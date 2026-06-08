Alexandria welcomes Croatia’s soccer team to its home base for World Cup

Croatia's national team is using Alexandria as its home base during the World Cup.

D.C. might not have been chosen to host any World Cup matches this summer, but an international team has chosen a spot in Northern Virginia as its home base for the duration of the tournament.

Tamburitza music, traditional folk singers and dancers were part of a weekend event at Alexandria’s Waterfront Park to celebrate Croatian heritage — and to celebrate the fact that Croatia’s national team is using Alexandria as its base camp during the World Cup.

Alexandria is in a partnership with the Croatian Embassy for the next few weeks. The Croatian team is staying at an Alexandria hotel and training at a local high school, although their training sessions are not open to the public.

“A lot of people from Croatia that live here,” said Damir Dajaztovic at the city-hosted “Flavors & Sounds of Croatia — Alexandria,” event Saturday at Waterfront Park.

“It’s a beautiful city,” he added, “so why not?”

Dajaztovic said he’s looking forward to the watch parties with fellow Croatians in the area. At least one Alexandria restaurant, Old House Cosmopolitan, will serve authentic Croatian food and wine during the matches.

Another fan, Helena Coric was born in Croatia but became a naturalized U.S. citizen. She now works in D.C.

As for the choice of Alexandria as base camp for Croatia’s team, she is “so, so excited. Alexandria is so welcoming.”

Coric called it “really special that Croatia chose this base and I think they’re going to have a lovely time.”

Team Croatia’s first match is next week in Dallas against England. As for its chances, Dajaztovic said “we have a pretty good team and a pretty good coach. I’m hoping for a very good, successful World Cup.”

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