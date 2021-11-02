Polls close in Virginia; statewide offices, delegate seats up for grabs

Polls are closed in Virginia, where voters cast ballots to elect a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as all members of the 100-seat House of Delegates. Several local offices in the D.C. area are up for grabs, as well.

Polls are closed in Virginia, where voters cast ballots Tuesday to elect a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as all members of the 100-seat House of Delegates. Several local offices in the D.C. area are also up for grabs.

The statewide races

Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin and Liberation Party activist Princess Blanding are the top three candidates for governor.

With 1,136 precincts out of 2,855 reporting, Youngkin has 57.02% of the vote, with McAuliffe at 42.27% and Blanding at 0.65%.

Youngkin spent time on the campaign trail touting his business background, while keeping Republican Party standard-bearer at arm’s length; McAuliffe sought to tie Youngkin to Trump, while touting his own record as governor from 2014 to 2018.

History will be made whichever way the lieutenant governor’s race breaks, as either Democratic Del. Hala Ayala or Republican former Del. Winsome Sears would be the first woman of color elected to statewide office in Virginia.

With 1,128 precincts out of 2,855 reporting, Sears is at 56.97%, with Ayala at 42.94%.

The attorney general’s race pits Democratic incumbent Mark Herring against Republican Del. Jason Miyares.

With 1,114 precincts out of 2,855 reporting, Miyares has 56.33% to Herring’s 43.60%.

Herring touted his efforts on police reform and a dip in overall crime, while Miyares repeatedly brought up an increase in the commonwealth’s homicide rate.

It’s important to remember that many of these precincts do not include absentee and early votes, which could be substantial.

There haven’t been many results from the D.C. area yet. WTOP’s Dick Uliano, reporting from McAuliffe’s gathering in McLean, said Fairfax County will not hit their self-imposed deadline of 8 p.m. for releasing most of their absentee ballot counts.

The House of Delegates

The House races include some close contests in the D.C. area, and Democratic control of the chamber, currently at 55-45, could be up for grabs. You can check out the results, updated live as they come in.

Live election results for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general

Getting the results

While many more people voted early or by mail than generally did before the pandemic, it shouldn’t take as long to get the results as it did during last year’s presidential and congressional elections.

Virginia used to group all absentee, early and mail-in ballots in a city or county together, and they were processed and counted last, in a central absentee precinct. Last year, that meant a boatload of ballots were waiting until the end of the night to be processed and counted.

The General Assembly changed the law this year, so that local registrars start processing (not counting) these ballots at least seven days before Election Day and counting before the polls close.

Live election results for House of Delegates races in Northern Virginia

Different jurisdictions might do things differently, but Arlington, for example, said Monday that they’ll be breaking up their results so that early in-person ballot counts will be released first, right after the polls close, they hope. Then, they’ll release the results from the mail ballots that arrived through Sunday, then the in-person Election Day ballots. They’re hoping to have it wrapped up around 9 p.m.

That doesn’t mean the results will be official — mail-in ballots that were postmarked Tuesday can still come in by 5 p.m. Friday and still be counted. People who need to add documentation to shore up a provisional ballot have until then, as well.

At the polls

WTOP has been covering the lines, the turnout and voters’ reactions all day. Have a look at our continuing coverage, including photos.

